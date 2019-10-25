If you apply concealer under your eyes and find it doesn’t fare well against dry skin, then look no further: here’s our edit of the best hydrating formulas
A good concealer really is a true beauty hero simply because they can be used to cover up, highlight and clean up any mistakes.
In fact, concealers become such a staple in most people’s make-up bags that once you’ve found the right one for you, it’ll no doubt take some serious persuasion to make you deviate from the product you know works.
However, when it comes to picking the ultimate concealer, it’s important to find a product that is going to sit well on your skin type. That’s why those with dry skin should opt for liquid or cream concealers because they are less likely to crease or make skin flaky.
Here, we share the best concealers for dry skin to help you find your perfect match.
The best concealers for dry skin
YSL beauty All Hours Concealer
As soon as you feel the velvety texture of YSL Beauty’s All Hours Concealer you know that it’s a perfect match for dry complexions. The lightweight formula has a breathable finish that lasts up to 16 hours without drying or cracking on the skin. Plus, its both sweat and transfer-resistant.
Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer
This concealer has an extremely lightweight feel but instantly covers any blemishes. Plus, the formula does not dry up on your skin – giving your complexion a smooth and healthy look.
Shop Naked Skin Weightless Complete Coverage Concealer at Urban Decay, £23
Revolution Conceal & Define Concealer
We can’t fault this affordable concealer. With an extensive shade range and feather-light, yet high coverage application, this product is perfect for dry skin. It’s one of our high street favourites and contains a hydrating formula that keeps your skin looking refreshed all day long.
Shop Revolution Conceal & Define Concealer at Superdrug, £4.99
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
This medium coverage concealer really does tick all the boxes. The creamy formula allows you to easily blend out any creases that may form under your eye. It’s enriched with hydrating skincare benefits and it’s the #1 selling concealer in the US. Need we say anymore?
Maybelline Eraser Eye Concealer
A high-street-hero, and for good reason! This concealer is super hydrating and works on every skin type. The high coverage formula hides any signs of fatigue without caking your under eyes with product – which can lead to dryness. With an extremely easy-to-use applicator attached, it really is worth the hype.
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealer
With a second-skin finish, you can almost feel this concealer absorbing into your skin. Enriched with a formula that contains both hydrolysed collagen and hyaluronic acid; this concealer will keep the areas you apply it to hydrated and healthy-looking.
Huda Beauty The Overachiever Concealer
This is one is for the full-coverage lovers. Designed with a cooling metal applicator to soothe tired eyes, this concealer has a thick texture that will cover anything. But if you think a concealer this thick will dry out your skin, think again. The creamy texture provides hydrated full-coverage that stays in place.
Shop Huda Beauty The Overachiever Concealer at Feel Unique, £24
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer
With a soft matte finish that promises to not crease, crack or budge under the most weathering conditions; Fenty’s Pro Filt’r Concealer really is the dream concealer. It instantly retouches, hydrates skin and comes with an impressive shade range.
Shop Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer at Harvey Nichols, £19
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Liquid Concealer
A concealer that has been worked on and perfected over five years has to be worth it, right? The mystical formula of this Charlotte Tilbury concealer instantly sinks into your skin yet covers everything you want it to.
Bourjois Healthy Mix Anti-Fatigue Concealer
The formula of this Bourjois concealer is perfect for someone who suffers with very drying skin. The blend of vitamins C, E and B5 make this concealer unique to any other on the market. It’s refreshing, provides coverage and gives a radiant finish.
Shop Bourjois Healthy Mix Anti-Fatigue Concealer at Boots, £8.99
Images: Getty and courtesy of brands.