Whether you doused yourself in So… Kiss Me! body spray or misted Mugler Angel on the way to school, we’re guessing that your favourite fragrance growing up contained a lot of vanilla.

But those sweet vanilla scents of the 90s and 00s have seemingly fallen by the wayside in more recent years, with spicy, leathery, musky fragrances taking vanilla’s place on the top spot. Liking vanilla became uncool. Until now that is.

“Vanilla has been used for a long time in perfumery,” explains fragrance expert Veronique Gabai. “It connects many of us to happy moments in childhood – the sweet taste that is embedded in our brains as delicious – vanilla is a small pleasure we can all relate to.”