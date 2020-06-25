Here are 9 of team Stylist’s favourite vegan beauty products

The same goes for vegan beauty. It’s always been around and it’s always been something some consumers look for. However, in terms of growth and popularity, the entire vegan industry is becoming more and more important when it comes to the conscious choices made while shopping beauty.

In fact, according to Marketing Week, in the UK alone, Google searches for the term ‘vegan beauty’ have doubled every year since 2012, and there has been a 175% increase in vegan cosmetic launches globally in the past five years.

Here, the Stylist team share their most-loved vegan products – and there are some surprises in the mix.