19 incredible vegan beauty products you need to try

I’ve been vegan for a few years, and despite making all of the dietary changes speedily, I found vegan beauty a bit of a minefield. Learning that ‘cruelty free’ didn’t necessarily mean vegan and vice versa was a lot to get my head around, but I’ve finally found some favourites that have no animal derivatives or animal testing. It’s a growing maket, too. The NPD Group reported that vegan beauty sales shot up by a mammoth 38% in 2018, and since then vegan beauty has only continued to grow. Here are the vegan beauty products I’ve relied on over the years.

Best vegan bronzer: B. Beauty Matte Bronzer in Medium



This B.Beauty bronzer gives a non-shimmery lightweight flush of colour thats easy to blendable. Sweep it across your cheekbones and brow bone for a sun-kissed finish, even if it is winter. B. Beauty itself has an incredible range of vegan products that won’t break the bank, so it’s the perfect place to start. B. Beauty Matte Bronzer in Medium , £7.99

Best vegan mascara: Better Than Sex Too Faced Waterproof Mascara



Layer on this megawatt mascara for super long lashes. Incredibly lengthening, the waterproof version of this cult formula will keep your lashes curled, too. Better Than Sex Too Faced Waterproof Mascara, £19

Best vegan shampoo: The Body Shop Clearly Glossing Strawberry Shampoo



Scented like a picnic at Wimbledon, this strawberry glossing shampoo by The Body Shop is silky hair in a bottle. It left my hair smooth and seriously shiny, without being weighed down. It’s made with community trade Aloe Vera from Mexico, is silicone-free and of course is 100% vegan. The Body Shop Clearly Glossing Strawberry Shampoo, £7

Best vegan scalp treatment: IGK Low Key Cleansing Walnut Scalp Scrub



Perfect for purging impurities, this scrub by IGK is the ideal tool for pollution and product-saturated scalps. Just add a little water to lather up, and the walnut shell powder gets to work cleansing and rebalancing whilst apple cider vinegar seals your cuticles, and peppermint oil calms and refreshes. IGK Low Key Cleansing Walnut Scalp Scrub, £31

Best vegan face mask: Isla Apothecary Refine and Radiate Beautifying Face Mask



This mix-your-own powder mask from Isla Apothecary is the perfect addition to your self-care Sunday ritual. Combine a teaspoon of the coconut milk, sandalwood and turmeric infused powder with a little water to make your bespoke soothing skin saviour. Isla Apothecary Refine and Radiate Beautifying Face Mask, £22

Best vegan self-tanner: Isle of Paradise Dark Self-Tanning Water



Colour correcting and packed with hydrating coconut, avocado and chai seed oils, this is a natural-looking self-tanner without streaks or any tell-tale biscuit smells. The organic tanning actives deeply nourish, whilst the Hyper Violet complex brightens your skin. Isle of Paradise Dark Self-Tanning Water, £18.95

Best vegan eyeshadow brushes: So Eco Eye Brush Kit

Not only is this beauty brand vegan and cruelty free, but they are saving the planet one brush at a time with their eco-conscious attitude. From using corn starch instead of plastic packaging, to animal-friendly brush heads, every green angle has been carefully considered. So Eco Eye Brush Kit, £11.60

Best vegan SPF: Glossier Invisible Shield SPF 30



This saviour by Glossier does exactly what it says on the tin. The seriously light weight formula is a world away from the thick and creamy sunblocks for face of the past. Apply it after moisturiser and before make-up for a shot of SPF30 that melts seamlessly into any complexion with absolutely no greasy residue. And remember, just because it’s not as sunny anymore, doesn’t mean you forego SPF. Glossier Invisible Shield SPF 30, £20

Best vegan make-up primer: Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Primer



One of my all-time favourite products, I practically jumped for joy when I discovered Charlotte Tilbury’s Wonderglow primer is completely vegan. It gives the skin an unrivalled glitter-free gleam, that almost radiates from within. Mix with your foundation for an extra shot of subtle shimmer. Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow Primer, £38.50

Best vegan foundation: bareMinerals barePRO Performance Wear Liquid Foundation SPF 20



Best vegan eyebrow gel: Hourglass Arch Brow Volumising Fiber Gel



Hourglass’s products are consistently lauded for their high quality and decadent packaging, and this is no exception. This tinted brow gel is infused with micro fibres for a flawlessly full finish, and it comes in six blendable shades. Hourglass Arch Brow Volumising Fiber Gel, £22

Best vegan face powder: Tarte Amazonian Clay Pressed Powder with brush



This clay press powder by Tarte is an invisible wonder that absorbs excess oil and freshens complexions without any chalky residue. Tarte Amazonian Clay Pressed Powder with brush, £30

Best vegan face moisturiser: Sukin Facial Moisturiser



The perfect all-rounder, this gentle, easily absorbed face moisturiser from Sukin is the perfect base for make-up. The combination of rosehip and avocado oils hydrate skin, whilst aloe vera leaves it feeling refresh. Plus, vitamin E helps maintain the skin’s moisture barrier, leaving it nourished and supple in the most natural way. Sukin Facial Moisturiser, £7.95

Best vegan eyeliner: Kat Von D Ink Liner Liquid Eyeliner in ‘Trooper’

This KVD Vegan Beauty eyeliner comes in a highly pigmented shade of black and is fool-proof, thank to its needle-fine tip. KVD Vegan Beauty Ink Liner Liquid Eyeliner in ‘Trooper’, £15.30

Best vegan eyeshadow palette: MEMI Eyeshadow Palette in Creative Control



Perfect pigments, shades for days and proudly vegan, this eyeshadow palette by cruelty-free make-up brand MEMI is a revolution in colour and longevity. MEMI Eyeshadow Palette in Creative Control, £11

Best vegan lip balm: Dr.PAWPAW Tinted Peach Pink Balm



More than your basic multi-purpose balm, this is a tinted wonder salve that soothes and hydrates. Dab it on for a subtle coral hit, that isn’t sticky or glossy (read: no hair-stuck-on-lips moments). Dr.PAWPAW Tinted Peach Pink Balm, £6.95

Best vegan eyebrow treatment: Alchemy Oils Eyebrow Remedy



If your brows aren’t as full as you’d like, try this. A few swipes through my brows leaves them fuller, fluffier and thicker. Alchemy Oils Peppermint Brow Remedy, £27

Best vegan body moisturiser: The Body Shop Banana Body Yogurt



Hate how long it takes for body lotion to sink in? The Body Shop’s body yogurts are the answer. These fruity body lotions dry in a matter of seconds without much rubbing and leave skin scented, smooth and seriously supple. The Body Shop Mango Body Yogurt, £9

