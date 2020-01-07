11 of the best vegan and cruelty-free lipsticks

The high street is packed with long-lasting lipsticks that are vegan and cruelty-free.

More and more brands on the high street are offering lipsticks that are packed with natural ingredients and vegan pigments. Alongside renowned vegan and cruelty-free brands such as Inika, Lush and Axiology, you might be surprised to hear that even Too Faced and Glossier have lip products that cater to the market.

So, we put in the hard work and tracked down the best vegan and cruelty-free lipsticks on the market that don’t compromise on coverage, finish and longevity. Here are the ones you need to add to your make-up stash, pronto.

bareMinerals Bare Pro Lipstick, £20

Shade pictured: Hibiscus

Available in 20 matte shades, bareMinerals’ newest launch provides long-lasting coverage that doesn’t fade or feather.

Inika Certified Organic Vegan Lipstick, £19.50

Shade pictured: Flushed

Hailed as the world’s first certified organic vegan range of lipstick, Inika has infused the formula with shea butter and jojoba oil to keep lips moisturised.

Glossier Generation G, £14

Shade pictured: Jam

Ever find it difficult to achieve that perfect blotted finish, without going through a handful of tissues? Glossier’s Generation G do the job in one easy swipe.

Lush Vegan Lipstick, £10

Shade pictured: Dubai

Good from the inside-out (yep, the packaging is recyclable, too), Lush’s Vegan Lipstick contains broccoli seeds. They’re cold-pressed to product an oil rich in fatty acids, which keeps lips hydrated.

Axiology Vegan Lip Crayon, £19

Shade pictured: Valor

Not only does Axiology’s Lip Crayon give high coverage in one swipe, its buttery soft texture feels comfortable on lips.

3ina The Essential Lipstick, £4.46

Shade pictured: 105

This creamy lipstick has a satin sheen and contains essential oils to keep lips hydrated.

Dose of Colors Matte Lipstick, £16

Shade pictured: Old Flame

Matte but not drying, Dose of Color’s popular Matte Lipsticks are creamy, comfortable and come in a staggering 35 shades.

Arbonne Smoothed Over Lipstick, £23

Shade pictured: Guava

Lipstick meets balm; this easy-to-apply bullet gives coverage and care in one hit.

e.l.f. Velvet Matte Lipstick, £4.50

Shade featured: Vampy Violet

A power trio of argan oil, rose and vitamin E soothe the lips, while the matte formula locks in place.

Too Faced Melted Long Wear Lipstick, from £18.90

Shade pictured: Berry

Inspired by the glossy formula of a melted lipstick in a cosmetics lab, this liquified formula maintains intense pigment and shine.

Kat Von D Satin-Matte Cream Lipstick, £17

Shade pictured: A-Go-Go

Formulated with a virtually weightless base formula, this lipstick is cushiony and soft upon application.

