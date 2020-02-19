The 5 best vegan nail polish brands

Now more than ever, we’re searching for beauty with a conscious and the beauty industry has made a shift in its sustainability goals, ethos and importantly, its formulations.

A large part of these changing values originates in the wider vegan movement. More people are wanting to find beauty free from animal testing, free from wreaking havoc on the environment after its use and most of all, still carry the same quality and efficacy of beauty products which don’t abide by these rules.

Nail polishes are a growing product in the vegan beauty space, so it can be hard to navigate. Whether you prefer a high shine or a matte; glitter and texture or simple and smooth, there’s no doubt a perfect polish out there for everyone.

These are some of the vegan nail polish brands to look out for…