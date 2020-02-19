The 5 best vegan nail polish brands
- Nandini Shukla
The beauty industry has been revolutionised within the past few years with the rise of vegan beauty, and these are a few of the nail polish brands to start off with.
Now more than ever, we’re searching for beauty with a conscious and the beauty industry has made a shift in its sustainability goals, ethos and importantly, its formulations.
A large part of these changing values originates in the wider vegan movement. More people are wanting to find beauty free from animal testing, free from wreaking havoc on the environment after its use and most of all, still carry the same quality and efficacy of beauty products which don’t abide by these rules.
Nail polishes are a growing product in the vegan beauty space, so it can be hard to navigate. Whether you prefer a high shine or a matte; glitter and texture or simple and smooth, there’s no doubt a perfect polish out there for everyone.
These are some of the vegan nail polish brands to look out for…
Sally Hansen’s good.kind.pure. Nail Polish
The new good. kind. pure. Range from Sally Hansen holds host to 24 newly created shades formulated with plant-based and 100% vegan ingredients.
Not only this but the brush itself is 100% plant based and the bristle material is made from castor bean which still results in a high-performance manicure.
The shades are inspired by nature with colours such as lavender, rose petal and pomegranate punch and any shade you need, whether sheer to metallic, classic or nude – this new collection has you covered. Including a Hardener and a Top Coat you’ll be covered from tip to toe.
Orly Nail Polish
Packed-with-pigment, yet breathable lacquers from Orly have been catering to vegan beauty needs since the 1970s! Available in over 100 shades and made in LA it’s time to bring a bit of Los Angeles sunshine to your manicure. Not only this but the brand release limited addition seasonal collections so you better move fast because once they’re gone, they’re gone.
Nailberry Nail Polish
This ultra-light, specially developed formula from Nailberry adds a touch of luxury to your manicure. Starting out in Chelsea, London Nailberry has rapidly grown due to the vegan nail polishes targeting dry and damaged nails. Confident, timeless and classy shades, you can never go wrong with Nailberry.
Barry M Wildlife Gelly Hi Shine Nail Polish
Hi Shine, Gelly, Pastel or Neon, whatever your preference – Barry M has you covered. These polishes really do pack a punch whilst giving you value for your money started for as low as £3.99. Who said saving the environment had to be pricey…
Shop Barry M Wildlife Gelly Hi Shine Nail Polish at barrym.com, £3.99
Cienna Rose Nail Polish
Enriched with Bro Vitamin B5, Vitamin E and infused with Lemongrass Oil, Cienna Rose polishes are created to enhance and nourish your nailcare experience. Long-lasting, colour rich formulas, one-of-a-kind shades whilst remaining totally vegan, these polishes are the cherry on top to complete a look.
Main image: courtesy of brands.