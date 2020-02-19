Beauty

The 5 best vegan nail polish brands

Posted by
Nandini Shukla
Published
5 best vegan nail polish brands

The beauty industry has been revolutionised within the past few years with the rise of vegan beauty, and these are a few of the nail polish brands to start off with.

Now more than ever, we’re searching for beauty with a conscious and the beauty industry has made a shift in its sustainability goals, ethos and importantly, its formulations.

A large part of these changing values originates in the wider vegan movement. More people are wanting to find beauty free from animal testing, free from wreaking havoc on the environment after its use and most of all, still carry the same quality and efficacy of beauty products which don’t abide by these rules.

Nail polishes are a growing product in the vegan beauty space, so it can be hard to navigate. Whether you prefer a high shine or a matte; glitter and texture or simple and smooth, there’s no doubt a perfect polish out there for everyone.

These are some of the vegan nail polish brands to look out for…

  • Sally Hansen Vegan Cherry Amore Nail Polish

    Sally Hansen’s good.kind.pure. Nail Polish

    The new good. kind. pure. Range from Sally Hansen holds host to 24 newly created shades formulated with plant-based and 100% vegan ingredients.

    Not only this but the brush itself is 100% plant based and the bristle material is made from castor bean which still results in a high-performance manicure.

    The shades are inspired by nature with colours such as lavender, rose petal and pomegranate punch and any shade you need, whether sheer to metallic, classic or nude – this new collection has you covered. Including a Hardener and a Top Coat you’ll be covered from tip to toe.

    Shop Sally Hansen good.pure.kind at boots.com, £8.99

    buy now
  • Orly Glow Baby Bronze Nail Polish

    Orly Nail Polish

    Packed-with-pigment, yet breathable lacquers from Orly have been catering to vegan beauty needs since the 1970s! Available in over 100 shades and made in LA it’s time to bring a bit of Los Angeles sunshine to your manicure. Not only this but the brand release limited addition seasonal collections so you better move fast because once they’re gone, they’re gone.

    Shop Orly Nail Polish at orlybeauty.co.uk, £11.75

    buy now
  • Nailberry Rouge Oxygenate Nail Polish

    Nailberry Nail Polish

    This ultra-light, specially developed formula from Nailberry adds a touch of luxury to your manicure. Starting out in Chelsea, London Nailberry has rapidly grown due to the vegan nail polishes targeting dry and damaged nails. Confident, timeless and classy shades, you can never go wrong with Nailberry.

    Shop Nailberry Nail Polish at nailbery.co.uk, £15

    buy now
  • Barry M Ocean Blue Gelly Nail Polish

    Barry M Wildlife Gelly Hi Shine Nail Polish

    Hi Shine, Gelly, Pastel or Neon, whatever your preference – Barry M has you covered. These polishes really do pack a punch whilst giving you value for your money started for as low as £3.99. Who said saving the environment had to be pricey…

    Shop Barry M Wildlife Gelly Hi Shine Nail Polish at barrym.com, £3.99

    buy now
  • Cienna Rose Don't Sugar Coat It Nail Polish

    Cienna Rose Nail Polish

    Enriched with Bro Vitamin B5, Vitamin E and infused with Lemongrass Oil, Cienna Rose polishes are created to enhance and nourish your nailcare experience. Long-lasting, colour rich formulas, one-of-a-kind shades whilst remaining totally vegan, these polishes are the cherry on top to complete a look.

    Shop Cienna Rose Nail Polish at ciennarose.com, £9

    buy now

Want make-up tips, skincare advice and more? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Beauty email

Main image: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article

Author

Nandini Shukla

Recommended by Nandini Shukla

Beauty

19 amazing vegan beauty products we love

From skincare to makeup, we've rounded up the best of the best

Posted by
Lauren Wigley
Published
Beauty

Toxic, organic, or clean: the truth behind labels on beauty products

Do your research before buying into the hype

Posted by
Ava Welsing-Kitcher
Published
Beauty

Organic beauty products: everything you need to know about natural skincare and make-up

Including what to buy and where

Posted by
Joanna McGarry
Published
Stylist Daily