Although I grew up with my mum, grandmother and aunties all wearing wigs, I’d never experimented with them myself besides tottering around with theirs lopsided on my head as a child. I’ve tried half-weaves, ponytails, even clip-in fringes, but never a proper wig.

Growing up, wigs seemed to be reserved for the glamourous elite (read: Beyonce) or girls who’d been mastering them for years. The steps to laying them perfectly seemed too complex and intimidating to me, plus I didn’t want to have to answer any silly questions about why my hair had changed. On top of that, entering the world of wigs seemed intimidating; I didn’t know where to start looking, Instagram was overwhelming, and Google just gave me lots of salons for European hair.

But nevertheless, I succumbed – and I’m so glad I did. I stopped straightening my hair two years ago because of heat and chemical damage, but still get the itch to wear it long and swishy from time to time. Through a friend’s recommendation, I visited Mikai McDermott, founder of hair, beauty and lifestyle brand Cipher, to construct my dream wig and get it installed.

As a bit of a novice to the world of wigs, I learned an unbelievable amount from her, and emerged from her studio with hair I couldn’t stop flicking around. Read on and let my newfound knowledge become yours.