Candles are an easy way to make your home feel more relaxing. Here, we round up the best winter candles to light this season.
If we had to associate just one word with winter, it would be ‘cosy’. This time of the year gives us the perfect excuse to throw on our fluffy The White Company robes, pull on some warm fuzzy socks and nestle down for some wholesome Sister Sister viewing under a blanket.
To help create the perfect relaxing ambience at home, we often reach for a candle. From the gorgeous scents that gently waft through the room to the calming glow of a candle flame, they’re the perfect addition to any home set-up.
So, we’ve rounded up our favourite winter candles to help you embrace the cosy season. From one that smells like a rose garden after a rainstorm to one that has no scent at all, here are our favourites…
Molton Brown Milk Musk Single Wick Candle
Mixing the nostalgic and calming smell of milk with soft musk, juicy pear and chocolatey tonka bean, this candle fills the room with a warm, comforting scent from the moment it’s lit.
D.S. & Durga Big Sur After Rain Candle
This candle was inspired by the Californian costal stretch right after a rainstorm. Notes of magnolia and eucalyptus re-create the crisp and refreshing scent of soaked mountainous terrain.
Okiki Nana Efua Neneh Candle
A tribute to the brand’s Ghanaian heritage, this candle is named after the Ghanaian meaning of ‘female born on a Friday’. It’s handmade and contains notes of warm chocolate, mandarin and bergamot but the best bit? The crackling wick creates the soft, relaxing sound of a crackling fireplace – perfect for a night in.
Byredo Chai Candle
One of Byredo’s bestsellers, this candle is inspired by the traditional tea rituals carried out in India. It smells like warmed milk and black tea, thanks to notes of ginger zest, clove buds, cardamom, violet and incense. If you like masala chai (and who doesn’t?), this is one for you.
Byredo Chai Candle, £59
The White Company Winter Signature Candle
Ever since it was created 21 years ago, The White Company’s Winter scent has been one of the brand’s bestselling and most iconic scents. Conjuring memories of everything you associate with this time of the year, it contains scents of cinnamon, clove and orange.
Anya Hindmarch Smells Coffee
Right now, some of the most comforting moments come in the form of those everyday rituals that help to form a part of our routine. For us, that’s a freshly brewed cup of coffee, which just so happens to be the inspiration behind this candle. It contains notes of galbanum from Iran, cardamom from India, vetiver, patchouli, Virginian cedar wood, tonka bean, frankincense and amber. Dreamy.
Clean Reserve Fresh Linens Candle
Hinted in the name, this natural-soy blend wax was made to evoke memories of lazy weekend mornings sleeping in late and staying tucked inside fresh, soft linens. Plus, in-line with Clean Reserve’s commitment to minimising their environmental impact, it’s made from sustainable ingredients.
Chase and Wonder The Library Scented Travel Candle
An olfactory treat for any book lover, this vegetable and soy wax candle contains notes of rich wood, amber, pink pepper and pomegranate and recreates the familiar scent of mahogany shelves and leather bound books.
Malin + Goetz Cannabis Candle
You may recognise this cult candle from numerous Instagram shelfies. It contains a blend of lemon, orange, fig, pepper, oakmoss, sadalwood, amber and patchouli notes that form a refreshing and relaxing herbaceous scent.
Loaf Laundry Days Smelly Wax Candle
Love the smell of freshly washed clothes? Now you can fill your home with that exact scent. This candle smells like fresh cotton and laundry powder and is the perfect addition to a lazy Sunday afternoon.
Affirmation Culture Solo Candle
For some, lighting a candle is more about the relaxing flicker of a flame and the gentle light it provides, which is where this scent-free Affirmation Culture candle comes in. Whether you have allergies, sensitivities or just want to enjoy the calming effects of candle light on its own, this candle is for you.
Overose Nudesse Scented Candle
Not only does this candle look great on your coffee table, it smells incredible, too. It’s inspired by the gentle and soothing fragrance of a rose garden after the rain and helps bring the outdoors inside.
Jo Loves Log Fire
Notes of smoky wood and Lapsang Souchong tea combine to invoke memories of sitting by a roaring log fire. Once lit, the candle’s scent fills the room quickly without becoming too overpowering.
Jo Loves Log Fire, £55
Main image: courtesy of brands