Candles are an easy way to make your home feel more relaxing. Here, we round up the best winter candles to light this season.

If we had to associate just one word with winter, it would be ‘cosy’. This time of the year gives us the perfect excuse to throw on our fluffy The White Company robes, pull on some warm fuzzy socks and nestle down for some wholesome Sister Sister viewing under a blanket.

To help create the perfect relaxing ambience at home, we often reach for a candle. From the gorgeous scents that gently waft through the room to the calming glow of a candle flame, they’re the perfect addition to any home set-up.

So, we’ve rounded up our favourite winter candles to help you embrace the cosy season. From one that smells like a rose garden after a rainstorm to one that has no scent at all, here are our favourites…

  • The White Company Winter Signature Candle

    best-winter-candles-2020-The-White-Company-Winter-Signature-Candle

    Ever since it was created 21 years ago, The White Company’s Winter scent has been one of the brand’s bestselling and most iconic scents. Conjuring memories of everything you associate with this time of the year, it contains scents of cinnamon, clove and orange.

    The White Company Winter Signature Candle, £20

  • Anya Hindmarch Smells Coffee

    best-winter-candles-2020-Anya-Hindmarch-Smells-Coffee

    Right now, some of the most comforting moments come in the form of those everyday rituals that help to form a part of our routine. For us, that’s a freshly brewed cup of coffee, which just so happens to be the inspiration behind this candle. It contains notes of galbanum from Iran, cardamom from India, vetiver, patchouli, Virginian cedar wood, tonka bean, frankincense and amber. Dreamy.

    Anya Hindmarch Smells Coffee, £50

  • Clean Reserve Fresh Linens Candle

    best-winter-candles-2020-Clean-Reserve-Fresh-Linens-Candle

    Hinted in the name, this natural-soy blend wax was made to evoke memories of lazy weekend mornings sleeping in late and staying tucked inside fresh, soft linens. Plus, in-line with Clean Reserve’s commitment to minimising their environmental impact, it’s made from sustainable ingredients.

    Clean Reserve Fresh Linens Candle, £44

  • Chase and Wonder The Library Scented Travel Candle

    best-winter-candles-2020-Chase-and-Wonder-The-Library-Scented-Travel-Candle

    An olfactory treat for any book lover, this vegetable and soy wax candle contains notes of rich wood, amber, pink pepper and pomegranate and recreates the familiar scent of mahogany shelves and leather bound books.

    Chase and Wonder The Library Scented Travel Candle, £16

  • Malin + Goetz Cannabis Candle

    best-winter-candles-2020-Malin-Goetz-Cannabis-Candle

    You may recognise this cult candle from numerous Instagram shelfies. It contains a blend of lemon, orange, fig, pepper, oakmoss, sadalwood, amber and patchouli notes that form a refreshing and relaxing herbaceous scent.

    Malin + Goetz Cannabis Candle, £42

