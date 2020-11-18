If we had to associate just one word with winter, it would be ‘cosy’. This time of the year gives us the perfect excuse to throw on our fluffy The White Company robes, pull on some warm fuzzy socks and nestle down for some wholesome Sister Sister viewing under a blanket.

To help create the perfect relaxing ambience at home, we often reach for a candle. From the gorgeous scents that gently waft through the room to the calming glow of a candle flame, they’re the perfect addition to any home set-up.