What are BIAB nails and how are they different from gels or shellac?

BIAB (pronounced by-abb) stands for ‘builder in a bottle’ and was created by British gel nail polish brand The Gel Bottle. It’s basically a nail strengthening gel that can be built up to create a hardwearing, shiny finish. Unlike gel or shellac polishes, BIAB is made of ingredients that work to strengthen and nourish the nail, so it helps to harden your natural nails while you wear it.

BIAB can be used alone, together with extensions or as a base underneath traditional gel polish to add extra strength. It’s available in a range of nude shades, so can be used as a standalone polish or as a great base for nail art.