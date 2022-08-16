Chances are you’ve seen the new wave of minimal manicures doing the rounds on social media. It seems we’ve swapped the bold reds, deep burgundy and summer black shades for something altogether more simplistic and, well, a bit more subtle. It’s no make-up make-up but for your nails.

And while there was a time when the secret to those perfect almond-shaped nails, most often painted in shades of milky white and your-nails-but-better pinks, was either extensions or acrylics (unless, of course, you’re one of the lucky ones blessed with good genes and naturally strong nails), that’s not so much the case any more. Instead, there’s a new trend in town – and it’s one that helps stop you from biting your nails and encourages your natural nails to grow, making them longer and stronger than ever before.