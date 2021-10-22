If you’re into your skincare, chances are you’ll have heard of Biologique Recherche. It’s the French skincare brand that’s lauded by beauty editors, make-up artists and skincare buffs globally. Fans have previously had to stock up on trips to France or the US (I know many a beauty editor who’s come back from fashion week with a suitcase fit to burst with the stuff), but until recently it was difficult to get your hands on in the UK.

In fact, Biologique Recherche was harder to purchase than some prescription skincare and buying in store was equally troublesome – with customers having to fill out forms before going through their purchases with a Biologique Recherche expert. But why? With skincare consumers more clued-up than ever, the brand’s unavailability has been put down to a level of mystique, rather than a necessary barrier put in place to protect the customer.