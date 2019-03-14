Meet the female entrepreneurs redefining the black hair industry

“Things are definitely changing for the better,” says Ekwy Chukwuji-Nnene, the founder of plant-based hair brand Equi Botanics. “In this age, black female owned businesses now have direct access to social media to spread the word. We have to create what we need, rather than waiting for mainstream brands. They do not understand our needs and try to ‘rescue’ us with half-hearted attempts just because they’re realising the power of the afro hair market.”

And she’s right – my hair has never felt better nor have I felt more understood since I switched to using products created by people who know my hair type first-hand.

The products of my past had been suffocating my fine curls with their filler ingredients. They simply oversaturated afro hair, without bothering to consider that there is a diverse range of curly hair types (ranging from 3A corkscrews to tight 4C coils, according to the natural hair community). One formula doesn’t fit all.