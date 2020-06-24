Beauty

Prepare for a tonne of hair, make-up and skincare inspiration to hit your Instagram feed. 

One of the most valuable ways to actively support the Black Lives Matter movement is by educating yourself, immersing yourself in black history and arming yourself with the information needed to be able to fight racism and become an anti-racist ally – because, as we’ve all been taught from a young age, knowledge really is power.

However, in order for true, lasting change to happen, it’s also important to elevate the black voices who are making visible changes in the world – which not only includes supporting black-owned businesses that cover every sector, from fashion and jewellery to bookshops, hair care and make-up – but it’s not just about utilising the purchasing power you have.

That power also extends to social media, where we all have the ability (and responsibility) to diversify our own feeds if they’re not already, and to continually amplify, consume and celebrate content from black creators, bloggers and influencers, too. So with that in mind, here’s just a selection of brilliant Instagrammers to follow right now.

  • Kiitana A

    Handle: @kiitana

    Why you should follow: Kiitana is a NYC-based digital content creator. She’s obsessed with hair and her tutorials are some of the best we’ve seen in terms of creativity and how easy they are to follow. She also regularly posts fashion, travel and DIY content and her hilarious IGTV series, Love It Or Leave it, is a must-watch.

  • Bella Michelle

    Handle: @onlybells_

    Why you should follow: If you take note of any influencer’s skincare routine then make it Belle Michelle’s. When the London-based creator isn’t posting hair tips and make-up videos, she posts inspirational outfits and often shares inspirational travel content.

  • Patricia Bright

    Handle: @thepatriciabright

    Why you should follow: Mum-of-two Patricia loves sharing all things beauty, hair and DIY skincare routines, as well as plenty of fashion and all the travel she does with her family.  

  • Arnell Armon

    Handle: @arnell.armon

    Why you should follow: Arnell Armon is an Oakland-based beauty influencer. She is known for recreating celebrity looks, including Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj – it’s not just the make-up she does, though, she even colours and styles her hair, too.

  • Cynthia Andrew

    Handle: @simplycyn

    Why you should follow: A New York-based attorney-turned-beauty influencer, Cynthia’s colourful grid never fails to amaze or inspire. You’ll be obsessed with everything from her super bright and cheery outfit posts to her interiors content – she’s definitely worth a follow.

  • Ebonee Davis

    Handle: @eboneedavis

    Why you should follow: You might recognise Ebonee as the model who wore her natural hair in a Calvin Klein campaign; she’s also known for her TED Talk on her experience of being an African-American model, which went viral across the globe. She uses her Instagram platform to experiment with different hair and make-up looks.

  • Ohemaa Bonsu

    Handle: @_ohemaabonsu

    Why you should follow: Ohemaa’s bold make-up looks are second to none; bursting with colour and creativity, she also makes YouTube videos where she shares her best beauty tips. She’s also the founder of lash brand, Bonsu Beauty.

  • Tiffany Jones

    Handle: @makeuptiffanyj

    Why you should follow: If it’s nail art inspiration you’re looking for then Tiffany’s Instagram is the place to be. She does incredible make-up, too – she’ll be inspiring you to try some seriously bold eyeshadow looks before you know it.

  • Deddeh Howard

    Handle: @secretofdd

    Why you should follow: Deddeh Howard is a California-based digital creator and founder of Black Mirror Project; an initiative for the beauty and authentic representation of black and brown people.

  • Titilayo Abiwon

    Handle: @titilayoabiwon

    Why you should follow: Self-taught Titilayo has some serious make-up skills; she’s also the founder of The Build Project, a platform that helps to empower upcoming influencers and entrepreneurs.

  • Fisayo

    Handle: @meilifisayo

    Why you should follow: Fisayo shares everything from her favourite skincare products to make-up tutorials along with some seriously beautiful outfit posts.

  • Danielle Jackson

    Handle: @daniellemjackson_

    Why you should follow: The first thing Danielle says about herself is that she is a student at Kings College London, posting unfiltered photos and honest skincare reviews. If you want to know the dos and don’ts of skincare products and routines, then you should add her to the list of people to follow.

  • Vanessa Gyimah

    Handle: @vanessa_gyimah

    Why you should follow: Vanessa is a Ghanaian-American pro-makeup artist and beauty influencer who creates amazing looks, from bold white liner to leopard print lids. Most of her videos focus on how to recreate her looks – there’s so much to learn from her.

