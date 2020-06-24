13 black beauty influencers, creators and bloggers you should follow right now
- Ugonna-Ora Owoh
Prepare for a tonne of hair, make-up and skincare inspiration to hit your Instagram feed.
One of the most valuable ways to actively support the Black Lives Matter movement is by educating yourself, immersing yourself in black history and arming yourself with the information needed to be able to fight racism and become an anti-racist ally – because, as we’ve all been taught from a young age, knowledge really is power.
However, in order for true, lasting change to happen, it’s also important to elevate the black voices who are making visible changes in the world – which not only includes supporting black-owned businesses that cover every sector, from fashion and jewellery to bookshops, hair care and make-up – but it’s not just about utilising the purchasing power you have.
That power also extends to social media, where we all have the ability (and responsibility) to diversify our own feeds if they’re not already, and to continually amplify, consume and celebrate content from black creators, bloggers and influencers, too. So with that in mind, here’s just a selection of brilliant Instagrammers to follow right now.
Kiitana A
Bella Michelle
Patricia Bright
Arnell Armon
Cynthia Andrew
Ebonee Davis
Ohemaa Bonsu
Tiffany Jones
Deddeh Howard
Titilayo Abiwon
Fisayo
Danielle Jackson
Vanessa Gyimah
