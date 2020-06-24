One of the most valuable ways to actively support the Black Lives Matter movement is by educating yourself, immersing yourself in black history and arming yourself with the information needed to be able to fight racism and become an anti-racist ally – because, as we’ve all been taught from a young age, knowledge really is power.

However, in order for true, lasting change to happen, it’s also important to elevate the black voices who are making visible changes in the world – which not only includes supporting black-owned businesses that cover every sector, from fashion and jewellery to bookshops, hair care and make-up – but it’s not just about utilising the purchasing power you have.