With nail salons closed for the most part of the last 12 months and no plans for doors to open in the foreseeable, many of us will have dusted off our nail filers and polishes at some point during lockdown. From neatening up your skills for a salon-grade manicure, attempting to follow a nail art tutorial or just giving your cuticles a bit of TLC, there’s a lot you can do at home.

Thankfully, there are plenty of trends emerging on social media for inspiration, too. Enter: black-tipped French manicures.

Yep, the classic French manicure has been given a revamp, with many beauty influencers and nail artists opting for black polish on their fingertips instead.