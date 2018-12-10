These black-owned beauty brands are the ones to watch in 2019

Black-owned beauty brands shouldn’t be niche, but unfortunately, they are – for now. The number of independent ranges owned by ethnic minority women is on the rise, with many prestige, homemade offerings that stand out in the sea of mass-produced products (some with harsh ingredients).

After the successful launch of The Black Skin Directory, an online service profiling dermatologists and skincare products and advice by aesthetician Dija Ayodele, it’s become clear that space to house such services all in one space is in demand.

And it’s spreading - ex-barrister Janet Oganah created Janet’s List, an online platform and retailer aiming to connect WOC-owned lifestyle, food and beauty brands directly to consumers, rather than having to stumble upon them via Instagram or word of mouth.