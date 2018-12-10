Beauty

These black-owned beauty brands are the ones to watch in 2019

Lucy Partington
Meet the brands pushing boundaries in the business and beauty sphere.

Black-owned beauty brands shouldn’t be niche, but unfortunately, they are – for now. The number of independent ranges owned by ethnic minority women is on the rise, with many prestige, homemade offerings that stand out in the sea of mass-produced products (some with harsh ingredients). 

After the successful launch of The Black Skin Directory, an online service profiling dermatologists and skincare products and advice by aesthetician Dija Ayodele, it’s become clear that space to house such services all in one space is in demand.

And it’s spreading - ex-barrister Janet Oganah created Janet’s List, an online platform and retailer aiming to connect WOC-owned lifestyle, food and beauty brands directly to consumers, rather than having to stumble upon them via Instagram or word of mouth. 

“We want to help business owners receive the mainstream visibility they deserve, and gain access to the right opportunities and skills,” Oganah explains. As Janet’s List opens its doors to its pop-up showcase space in Shoreditch this month, Stylist spotlights our favourite products designed by black women, for black women.

Flora & Curl African Citrus Superfruit Shampoo 

Black-owned beauty
After discovering that many products for textured hair were made with damaging ingredients, founder Rose created a range of haircare free from artificial fragrances and full of plant-derived goodness. 

FLORA & CURL, £16

Latticia Organics Soufflé Deluxe Set 2.0

Best-black owned beauty
23-year-old wellness enthusiast Latticia hand pours these eco-friendly soy candles and churns whipped shea butter soufflé for this brilliant brand - natural simplicity at its finest.

LATTICIA ORGANICS, £45

The Afro Hair & Skin Co Flow Facial Oil

Best Black-owned beauty
Ibi Meier-Oruitemeka’s range specialises in all things green and organic, and her celebrated facial oil is packed with healing blackberry seeds, hazelnuts and frankincense. Festive.

THE AFRO HAIR & SKIN COMPANY, £19.75

The Janet’s List pop-up opens from 1-16 December at 103, Redchurch Street, London, E2 7DL.

Lucy Partington

Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.

