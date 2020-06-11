Black-owned beauty brands to buy now and support forever
- Lucy Partington
There’s never been a better time to learn from and invest in brands like Dizziak, R&R Luxury, Bouclème and Uoma Beauty.
The number of independent ranges owned by Black and ethnic minority women is on the rise, with many prestige, homemade offerings standing out in a sea of mass-produced products.
And the conversation around inclusive beauty brands is one that’s been gaining momentum for some time now; the much-celebrated launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017 brought it to the fore. No longer do we, as consumers, have to settle for brands that think tagging a few darker shades onto a line of generally beige foundations is acceptable.
Instead, we’re fighting for true equality in the beauty industry, and demanding more from the brands that we choose to spend money on. A huge part of that includes supporting black-owned beauty brands.
And that’s where the Stylist beauty team can help. We’ve rounded up what we hope becomes a long-list of brilliant black-owned beauty businesses we think you’ll love. While there’s some you’ll no doubt be more than aware of (Pat McGrath, known and loved the world over), there’s also an abundance of smaller, independent brands that create award-winning products that absolutely should be on everybody’s radar.
We apologise in advance to your bank balance.
Coloured Raine
Beauty Bakerie
Bouclème
Lash Magnifique
Dizziak
Fenty Beauty
Charlotte Mensah
Pat McGrath Labs
Uoma Beauty
R&R Luxury
Flora & Curl
The Afro Hair & Skin Co
Main image: Getty