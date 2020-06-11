Black-owned beauty brands to buy now and support forever

The number of independent ranges owned by Black and ethnic minority women is on the rise, with many prestige, homemade offerings standing out in a sea of mass-produced products.

And the conversation around inclusive beauty brands is one that’s been gaining momentum for some time now; the much-celebrated launch of Fenty Beauty in 2017 brought it to the fore. No longer do we, as consumers, have to settle for brands that think tagging a few darker shades onto a line of generally beige foundations is acceptable.