Black seed oil: everything you need to know about this blemish-soothing skincare ingredient
- Posted by
- Kiran Meeda
- Published
Dealing with rosacea, inflammed and acne-prone skin comes with an innate desire to scour every online beauty section for those products that really work. It can be exhausting. A minefield of serums, essences, toners and liquid exfoliators. Safe to say, there’s a lot to think about.
Now when we talk about preventing breakouts and inflammation, you may think of some highly regarded acids. Like exfoliating hero salicylic acid and glycolic acid, known for its brightening benefits.
But, there are certain facial oils that can actually help too. As well as providing a hydration hit, some oils have antibacterial properties and can clear unclogged pores. One of the stand-out oils in this arena? Enter, black seed oil.
While it’s not talked about in the beauty sphere as much as other oils, the benefits speak for themselves. Stylist delves into where exactly this under the radar ingredient comes from, what it does and how we can use it in our skincare routines.
What is black seed oil and where does it come from?
“Black seed oil is an extract from the seeds of the Nigella sativa plant that grows in Eastern Europe, Western Asia, and the Middle East. It’s been used for thousands of years as a therapeutic health and beauty aid,” says founder of Harley Street Skin, Lesley Reynolds.
What are the benefits of black seed oil in skincare for our skin?
Containing over 100 vitamins and minerals, it’s an antioxidant powerhouse. “It has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties,” says dermatologist, cardiologist and founder of Meder Beauty Science, Dr Tiina Meder. It contains a few vitamins that you may already know too: vitamins A (retinol) B (niacinamide) and C (ascorbic acid), as well as amino acids and fatty acids. “The oil helps skin to retain moisture, maintain elasticity, and fight the damaging effects of free radicals, which can contribute to fine lines. Used in the right formulation, it can help clear blocked pores and control oil production, making it an option for battling breakouts,” she explains.
Which skin types and conditions would black seed oil work best for?
Most skin types can use this oil, however it’s particularly beneficial for those with acne-prone or hyper-sensitive skin. “Its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties can help to achieve great results in the treatment of acne. Black seed oil may also help soothe skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema, due to its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Given it’s packed full of fatty acids and moisture-retaining vitamins, it may help in reducing the appearance of fine lines too,” says Dr Meder.
How should we use black seed oil in our skincare routine?
“Look for moisturisers or facial oils targeting dry and sensitive skin. Be careful, in some cases black seed oil can provoke contact dermatitis due to its high capacity of penetration into the skin, so always use with caution and conduct an allergy test before use,” explains Dr Meder.
So, we know that black seed oil has incredible benefits for skin, but which products should we be using? Well, we’ve curated a list of the ingredient-based beauty products to slather on.
The best black seed oil beauty products
The best black seed oil for acne-prone skin
Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra-Clarifying Face Oil, £64.80
When it comes to facial oils, Sunday Riley knows a thing or two. Combining black seed oil with salicylic acid to minimise inflammation and breakouts, as well as soothing chamomile and licorice extract, this oil has it all.
£64.80, Skin Store
The best black seed oil for hyper-pigmentation and individual spots
Odacité Pimples Serum Concentrate, £32
In this formula, black seed oil is combined with soothing cajeput oil to prevent breakouts before they’ve risen to the skin’s surface.
£32, Cult Beauty
The best black seed oil eye cream
Lilfox Black Cucumber and Black Seed Eye Butter, £58
To help puffy under-eyes, Lilfox’s eye cream blends soothing cucumber, rosehip and argan oils with black seed oil for the ultimate calming treatment.
£58, Alyaka
The best black seed oil facial moisturiser
Votary Super Seed Nutrient Cream, £65
Praised for their super seed serum, Votary’s classic super seed formulation blends black seed oil with twenty one other oils for nourished, soothed skin.
£65, Space NK
The best budget-friendly black seed oil
Miaflora Black Seed Oil, £5
More of an all-rounder, this oil can be used on the body as a moisturiser, as a make-up remover and skincare staple.
If you’re an avid Stylist fan, you’ll know it’s not always possible to find an issue of our magazine. Often they’re gone before you head into work (they disappear fast!), or you live in a part of the UK where you can’t get your hands on a copy. Add to this the fact that millions of us are not commuting right now, and we wanted to ensure you don’t miss out on the magazine any longer.
Which is why we’re delighted to let you know that Stylist magazine is now available in a digital format, both for Apple and Android users, allowing you to download the full magazine directly to your smartphone or tablet, wherever you may be.
Pricing for our digital magazine starts at just 99p for a single issue, or £21.99 for a full year’s subscription –that’s less than 50p a week! Simply click on the link to activate your Stylist app download from either the Apple store or Google Play and enjoy!
Main images: Getty images and courtesy of brands