Dealing with rosacea, inflammed and acne-prone skin comes with an innate desire to scour every online beauty section for those products that really work. It can be exhausting. A minefield of serums, essences, toners and liquid exfoliators. Safe to say, there’s a lot to think about.

Now when we talk about preventing breakouts and inflammation, you may think of some highly regarded acids. Like exfoliating hero salicylic acid and glycolic acid, known for its brightening benefits.

But, there are certain facial oils that can actually help too. As well as providing a hydration hit, some oils have antibacterial properties and can clear unclogged pores. One of the stand-out oils in this arena? Enter, black seed oil.

While it’s not talked about in the beauty sphere as much as other oils, the benefits speak for themselves. Stylist delves into where exactly this under the radar ingredient comes from, what it does and how we can use it in our skincare routines.