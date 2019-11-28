A few years later, I decided to tread the blonde waters again. I started out with a few highlights, but I found myself going back to the salon asking for it to be even blonder. The problem was, however, that I didn’t look after it. After a few months my hair was snapping off so I eventually gave in and went back to the dark side.

I stayed brunette for a couple of years, but this summer I got itchy feet and wanted to go lighter so I booked in at the Josh Wood Atelier in West London. But, to my disappointment, the colourist told me my hair wasn’t in good enough condition to be able to go as light as I wanted. Instead of dyeing all my hair, he said instead he’d put the majority of colour around the front to make it look more blonde than it actually would be.