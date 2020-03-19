Blue light from your laptop, phone and tablet has been linked to premature skin ageing and irregular pigmentation. But what exactly is blue light?

According to Stefanie Williams, dermatologist and medical director at Eudelo, “Blue light (AKA high energy visible light, HEVL) is part of the visible light spectrum. It’s the electromagnetic radiation that sits between ultraviolet and infrared radiation, and it consists of different colours with blue light being the closest in wavelength to UV light.”

Sounds complicated, but the most important thing to note is that blue light is emitted from electronic devices like televisions, computer screens, laptops and tablets… the list goes on. Even some fluorescent bulbs and LED lights can emit it. “And, of course, the sun emits blue light, too,” adds Williams.