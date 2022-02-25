“From indigo to azure: I can’t get enough of the blue nails trend on Instagram”
Nail trends come and go, but if there’s one shade set blowing up on Instagram right now, it’s blue…
If you were to take a scroll through my “saved” folder on Instagram, you’d be forgiven for thinking I work as a nail technician. Why? Because I’d say about 90% of my feed is made up of images of nail art ideas and ASMR-worthy manis in action. While I was once simply a barely-there nude kinda girl, if there’s one ‘shade of the moment’ taking over my Instagram feed right now – it’s blue. And trust me, it’s everywhere.
From azure-tipped manis to full navy nails, blue is officially the shade of the season. While cobalt nails had a moment back in autumn, when it comes to spring/summer 2022, the more shades of blue, the better.
So whether it’s cornflower, cyan, neon or navy – get ready to raid your nail polish box for all your favourite shades of blue. Need nail inspiration? Here are 17 of my favourite saved Insta-images…
1. Periwinkle almond nails
These almond-shaped, periwinkle-blue nails are gorgeous for giving your mani a spring-ready update.
2. Blue skies ahead
Another seriously fresh update, these baby-blue nails are in the CND polish shade ‘Chance Taker’ – obsessed.
3. Negative space cyan
If you’re a fan of negative space nail art designs, you’ll love these cyan swirls.
4. Minty fresh mani
Part blue, part green – this minty-fresh mani gets me excited for warmer climes and sunnier skies ahead.
5. Shades of blue
Can’t decide which shade of blue is for you? Try a different shade on every digit for a seriously on-trend look.
6. Royal blue
There’s something about this royal-blue mani that screams chic. Keep the nails short and squared off for a modern finish.
7. Trio of turquoise
Another summer-ready mani, this trio of blue tones that finishes off with a cute pastel yellow is uplifting and fresh.
8. Cobalt crush
Cobalt may have had its moment in autumn but it looks like the shade’s sticking around for longer – and I’m not mad about that.
9. Daisy fresh
These cute daisy designs are actually stick-on nails – but if you’re feeling creative, you could recreate them with an ultra-fine nail dotter.
10. Negative-space sapphire
This blue manicure ticks two on-trend boxes: cobalt blue and negative space. Win-win.
11. Blue steel
One for those cloudier days: this blue steel manicure is a great way to wear the trend if you’re used to more understated neutrals.
12. Electric blue
On the other hand, if colour-popping shades are up your street, why not try an electric blue – like this dreamy neon hue.
14. Cambridge blue
This dusky Cambridge-blue shade is perfect for the transition of seasons ahead. Keep nails short and chic, and make sure to lock the colour in with a seriously shiny topcoat.
15. Pretty periwinkle
Pretty periwinkle never goes out of style. This gorgeous hue is a custom blend of professional gel bottle shades called ‘Michelle’ and ‘Marilyn’.
16. Blue frenchie
Another update to the trend: showcase your blue hues within an ultra-chic french manicure. Obsessed.
17. Blue ombre
There are thousands of shades of blue out there – and if, like me, you can’t decide which is your favourite – why not wear them all at once?
