If you were to take a scroll through my “saved” folder on Instagram, you’d be forgiven for thinking I work as a nail technician. Why? Because I’d say about 90% of my feed is made up of images of nail art ideas and ASMR-worthy manis in action. While I was once simply a barely-there nude kinda girl, if there’s one ‘shade of the moment’ taking over my Instagram feed right now – it’s blue. And trust me, it’s everywhere.

From azure-tipped manis to full navy nails, blue is officially the shade of the season. While cobalt nails had a moment back in autumn, when it comes to spring/summer 2022, the more shades of blue, the better.