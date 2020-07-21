Flowers and botanical ingredients have been around for a while, and their potent powers are still used today to solve a myriad of skincare issues. Take blue tansy – the hero essential oil found in many a soothing mask and overnight oil. Known for its ability to reduce inflammation, it’s a highly valuable addition to anyone’s self-care and skincare routines.

Where does blue tansy come from?

Naturally found in Morocco, blue tansy starts out as a golden yellow flower, but the presence of the antioxidant chamazulene turns it a rich indigo hue during the distillation process. True versions of the oil are hard to come by, which is why skincare products containing it can be pricey.