Known for soothing stressed skin and minds alike, blue tansy has been used as a remedy since ancient times. Learn everything there is to know about the little yellow flower (and how it transforms into that rich blue hue) here.
Flowers and botanical ingredients have been around for a while, and their potent powers are still used today to solve a myriad of skincare issues. Take blue tansy – the hero essential oil found in many a soothing mask and overnight oil. Known for its ability to reduce inflammation, it’s a highly valuable addition to anyone’s self-care and skincare routines.
Where does blue tansy come from?
Naturally found in Morocco, blue tansy starts out as a golden yellow flower, but the presence of the antioxidant chamazulene turns it a rich indigo hue during the distillation process. True versions of the oil are hard to come by, which is why skincare products containing it can be pricey.
What are the benefits of blue tansy?
“Blue tansy is unique in how it reacts on a cellular level,” explains May Lindstrom, founder of her eponymous skincare range and a total blue tansy disciple. “The antioxidants chamazulene and a-bisabolol are known powerhouses with antibacterial, antihistamine, anti-viral, and anti-inflammatory properties.”
Those with eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, dermatitis, sun damage and acne can find solace in the flower’s ability to calm skin by reducing heat and neutralising redness with its opposing blue hue. “It acts on a cellular level to lessen inflammation, and can work unparalleled wonders to bring peace to troubled complexions.”
Blue tansy has shown itself as an emotional aid for many, too. “While studying plant medicine and aromatherapy as a teenager, I noticed that blue tansy kept popping up as a hero for both physical and emotional trauma throughout history,” says Lindstrom. “It’s like a meditation and spa holiday for you and your skin.” With its uplifting fruity aroma, it can promote emotional stability and soothe the mind, especially when blended with other essential oils like cedarwood.
The best skincare products containing blue tansy
May Lindstrom The Blue Cocoon Beauty Balm Concentrate
Tansy teams up with camellia oil to create this ultra-soothing cult balm for sensitised areas. Place a tiny amount inside nostrils to instantly de-stress and defend the delicate skin against airborne viruses, and inhale the insanely wonderful scent for hours.
“A-bisabolol compounds in blue tansy actually help all the other ingredients in this balm, like antimicrobial helichrysum, have the highest efficacy by penetrating the skin,” says Lindstrom.
Herbivore Blue Tansy Resurfacing Clarity Mask
This wonder mask uses aloe to instantly hydrate while papaya and pineapple enzymes and white willow bark resurface and clarify the skin.
Sunday Riley Blue Moon Tranquillity Cleansing Balm
A small nugget of this sumptuous balm melts into skin, lifts make-up and grime and nurtures all around. Moringa butter and beeswax form the base, then German chamomile and blue tansy swoop in to reduce redness and heal skin. It’s the ultimate treat at the end of a hard day.
Herbivore Botanicals Lapis Facial Oil
Named after the mysterious blue lapis lazuli stone loved by the ancient Egyptians, this vivid oil calms oily and unbalanced skin types.
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Avocado, grapeseed and chia oils blend with retinol to calm stressed skin overnight, and encourage skin cell turnover for smoother skin come morning. Keep it strictly night time, though – the blue comes through pretty strongly.
Josh Rosebrook Advanced Hydration Mask
Indian henna seed oil works as a ‘botanical hyaluronic acid’ in this formula, boosting the skin’s capability of retaining water. It can be removed with just a tissue or cotton pad, reducing trans-epidermal moisture loss through water.
Bonair Blue Smoother Cleansing Oil
With blue tansy and marula oils, this cleanser removes even stubborn waterproof mascara while softening and feeding skin.
De Mamiel Pure Calm Cleansing Dew
With a potent list of botanical oils too long to name, this concoction really kick-starts sluggish skin while deeply cleansing. The cypress and blue tansy scent also uplifts spirits to help you leave the day behind you.
Main image: May Lindstrom