Now, you may be asking what it is that actually makes blueberries such a skincare staple? As well as being full of vitamins, they are believed to have one of the highest antioxidant levels in all fruits and vegetables.

These are substances which help protect the skin’s surface. “They are packed full of antioxidants which is a hero skincare ingredient. I like to describe antioxidants as ‘armour for your collagen,’ explains Dr Benji Dhillon, cosmetic surgery director at Define Clinic. “Antioxidants are suitable for all skin types to reduce damage to the skin and promote repair.”

As well as the antioxidants helping to shield skin from harmful radicals (such as UV and pollution which can be harmful aggressors affecting the skin), blueberries are high in salicylates (derivatives of salicylic acid). This is used in the treatment of acne, therefore retains the ability to remove dead skin, acting against bacteria and prevents clogging pores.