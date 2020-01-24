Why blueberries are the skincare superfood you need to know about
- Nandini Shukla
Not just for smoothies, the humble blueberry possesses skincare benefits that will elevate your routine.
Blended in a smoothie, mixed into porridge or sprinkled over granola, this cult breakfast fruit may not be your immediate choice as a skincare hack.
Swiss fragrance and flavour company Firmenich have predicted that ‘classic blueberry’ will be the flavour of 2020. As well as flavour of the year in the kitchen, blueberries may even be the flavour of the year in your make-up bag, and all for good reason. Blueberries are in fact powerhouses when it comes to enhancing your skin’s natural complexion.
Now, you may be asking what it is that actually makes blueberries such a skincare staple? As well as being full of vitamins, they are believed to have one of the highest antioxidant levels in all fruits and vegetables.
These are substances which help protect the skin’s surface. “They are packed full of antioxidants which is a hero skincare ingredient. I like to describe antioxidants as ‘armour for your collagen,’ explains Dr Benji Dhillon, cosmetic surgery director at Define Clinic. “Antioxidants are suitable for all skin types to reduce damage to the skin and promote repair.”
As well as the antioxidants helping to shield skin from harmful radicals (such as UV and pollution which can be harmful aggressors affecting the skin), blueberries are high in salicylates (derivatives of salicylic acid). This is used in the treatment of acne, therefore retains the ability to remove dead skin, acting against bacteria and prevents clogging pores.
Not only are these little blueberries great for skincare but they’re also a superfood for haircare.
The proanthocyanidins (chemical compounds which give red/blue/purple colours to fruits or flowers) in blueberries stimulate hair follicles thus facilitating hair growth.
“Blueberries can form part of a healthy diet, which is important to the health of your hair. They are a good source of vitamin c, fibre and antioxidants,’ explains Anabel Kingsley, consultant trichologist and brand president at Philip Kingsley.
“Energy to form hair cells drops four hours after eating – so healthy snacking is important. Mix together blueberries and almonds for a great mid-day hair-boosting snack.”
From skincare to hair care to a tasty and nutritious snack - is there anything these little guys can’t do…
Here are some of the best blueberry infused products:
Lush Catastrophe Cosmetic, £9
Ideal for sensitive skin, this fresh face mask helps to balance, mattify and calm your complexion while protecting your skin from damage.
Bybi Cold Pressed Blueberry Seed Oil, £12
A powerful blueberry seed oil which protects skin from damage against blue light emitted from mobile devices.
Glow Recipe Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser, £10
Moisturising and deep cleaning, this cleanser leaves your complexion soft and bouncy.
Herbivore Bakuchiol Serum, £45
Fast absorbing, even texture and brightening, a few drops of this pretty jelly goes a long way for radiant skin.
Farsali Unicorn Essence, £20
It’s the hybrid of make-up and skincare. This dual purpose serum restores your complexion while prepping skin to layer moisturisers or make-up on top.
Cowshed Boost Shampoo, £20
Boost your hair with maximum bounce through this volumising shampoo. Packed with vitamins and essential oils, your hair is set to feel fresh and look shiny. Perfect for all hair types.
Christophe Robin Antioxidant Cleansing Milk, £39
Packed with antioxidants, oils and blueberry, this gentle, reconstructive cleansing milk maintains highlighted and dry hair on a daily basis.
Lead image: Getty/ Design: Alessia Armenise.