It’s fair to say we’re all suckers for a bit of nail art. From the popularity of last year’s Hailey Bieber-inspired ‘glazed donut’ nails to the skinny French we all had at least once during the summer, the obsession continues. But for now, it’s time to make space for the newest trend on the block: blush nails, which, as manicurist Alex Philamond explains, is a design coming in hot from South Korea. “Blush nails feature a contrasting red or pink shade that’s either airbrushed on with polish or patted with pigment onto the centre of the nail, which gives the illusion of a blushed cheek,” he says. “It’s likely an offshoot of the ‘aura’ trend from last summer, but the main difference is that that could be achieved with any combination of colours.”

It makes sense that we’re starting to see nail trends from places like South Korea crop up, especially if you consider the popularity of Korean beauty and skincare that’s slowly but surely becoming a mainstay in our everyday routines. While a lot of nail art designs and trends require the work of a professional, one of the great things about blush nails is that it could easily be DIYed – although, if you want extra added detail, like the gold marbling below, that’s best done by a nail tech (unless, of course, you have much steadier hands than us).

To create the look, it’s a case of first painting on a fairly neutral base coat, letting it dry and then using a make-up sponge or small brush to blot and diffuse your chosen colour onto the nail. Finish with a glossy topcoat and that’s pretty much it. If you’re not sure what colour to choose, we’ve done the hard work for you. Keep scrolling to discover our favourite pink and red shades, plus the top and base coats we recommend.

OPI Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red Blush nail trend: OPI Nail Lacquer Big Apple Red The ultimate pillarbox red shade, perfect for a more vibrant take on blush nails. Shop OPI Nail Lacquer in Big Apple Red at Boots, £12.50 buy now

