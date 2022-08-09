Of all the hacks out there, whether they be beauty, cleaning, recipe or otherwise categorised, my favourite ones are always the easy ones. Not the ones that only work when you’ve accumulated myriad different items or waited an extended period of time – the ones you can do right now, right here, with things you already own. The best.

This week, hunting for simple tricks to try at home, I stumbled across a simple blusher technique. Shared by influencer Madi Prettyman, liquid blush is blended with a shimmering highlighter to create a fresh, holiday-dew flush. In my opinion, blush is one of the easiest ways to fake a good night’s sleep – it instantly refreshes the face and emulates the healthy glow of a brisk walk outside. So, a blush hack? Yeah, I’m listening.