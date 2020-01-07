Bobbi Brown is launching a new wellness line – here’s what you need to know

It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to say that Bobbi Brown revolutionised the beauty industry. In fact, between her hundreds of ultra-functional products and nine beauty books, Brown has made it her life’s work to make it easy for women to look and feel glowier.

So even though she stepped aside from her eponymous brand in 2016, the Stylist beauty team is thankful her break was little more than a hiatus, with Brown now launching a new venture: Evolution 18.