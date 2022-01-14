“Why would you want to contour your nose?” she says. “I think your natural face is the most beautiful face; it’s about being comfortable in your skin, it’s about being confident.

“When I was a kid my mother offered me a nose job – clearly I didn’t get it. I embrace who I am, I want everyone to embrace who you are and use make-up to just make you feel better about yourself. Just give yourself a glow. Stop contouring your nose, you don’t need it.”

Racking up over 600,000 views and 70,000 likes, Brown’s fans flooded the comments with supportive messages: “Welp. If Bobbi Brown says I don’t need to contour my nose then I am FREE!!!” reads one. “The queen of natural beauty,” says another.

No-nonsense advice from one of the most successful beauty and business entrepreneurs in history? We love to see it.