Life can be hectic. From dealing with a pandemic to juggling work, not to mention what’s going on in the news right now, life can feel overwhelming. While a soothing beauty routine won’t change any external stresses you might be dealing with, there’s a lot to be said for the ritualistic practice of skin and body care – taking a moment just for you in the day to step back, unwind and recharge.

Which is where The Body Shop’s brand new wellness collection comes in. Sure, it’s not going to change the state of the world right now, but if you’re having a bad day, it might help perk you up. Anchored in the power of essential oils, each product aims to help restore balance between your mind, body and soul with the belief that feeling balanced, positive and well isn’t an indulgence – it’s vital.

Below we round up 7 of the products we can’t get enough of…