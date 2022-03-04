All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Whether you want to re-energise, unwind or sleep more soundly – there’s a self-care saviour for you.
Life can be hectic. From dealing with a pandemic to juggling work, not to mention what’s going on in the news right now, life can feel overwhelming. While a soothing beauty routine won’t change any external stresses you might be dealing with, there’s a lot to be said for the ritualistic practice of skin and body care – taking a moment just for you in the day to step back, unwind and recharge.
Which is where The Body Shop’s brand new wellness collection comes in. Sure, it’s not going to change the state of the world right now, but if you’re having a bad day, it might help perk you up. Anchored in the power of essential oils, each product aims to help restore balance between your mind, body and soul with the belief that feeling balanced, positive and well isn’t an indulgence – it’s vital.
Below we round up 7 of the products we can’t get enough of…
The Body Shop’s Wellness Collection: 7 products we rate
Start your day fresh
Start your mornings with a little more ‘oomph’ with this energising and uplifting hair and body wash. The zesty and citrusy fragrance is perfect for putting a spring in your step – even on the glummest of Monday mornings.
Shop The Body Shop Boost Uplifting Hair & Body Wash with Mandarin & Bergamot, £12
Breathe in bodycare
Take a moment of self-care with this non-sticky, non-greasy body moisturiser. Its weightless texture and breath of fresh air scent leaves you feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.
Shop The Body Shop Breathe Weightless Body Gel-Cream with Eucalyptus & Rosemary, £25
Perfect for a moment of clarity
Take a moment of mindfulness throughout the day with this revitalising and exfoliating hand wash. Enriched with 100% natural essential oils, it leaves your palms squeaky clean without feeling stripped – and the invigorating scent helps to instantly uplift your mood.
Shop The Body Shop Boost Exfoliating Hand Wash with Mandarin & Bergamot, £10
Switch off with essential oils
If your mind is running a mile a minute, give yourself a helping hand to relax and reset with this calming blend of lavender and vetiver. Dab a few drops onto your pulse points before bed and prepare for your mind to let go.
Shop The Body Shop Sleep Essential Oil Blend with Lavender & Vetiver, £18
Your deep sleep pillow spray
Struggling to drift off to sleep? A pillow spray is a must-have for creating that relaxed, dreamy atmosphere. This floral scent helps create a calm vibe and helps your switch off before bedtime.
Shop The Body Shop Sleep Pillow Mist with Lavender & Vetiver, £18
Breathe in while you buff
Elevate your bath or shower experience with this air-whipped eucalyptus scrub. Massage all over your body in gentle circular motions and breathe in the relaxing, energising, mind-clearing scent. It helps to buffs away dead skin cells, leaving your skin feeling awakened, invigorated, refreshed, smoothed and nourished with moisture.
Shop The Body Shop Breathe Whisked Body Polish with Eucalyptus & Rosemary, £25
Essential for your wind-down routine
Whether you’ve had a long day at the office or an anxious evening, this relaxing hair and body wash is perfect for those pre-bedtime baths. It helps you switch off from the busiest of days with the soothing scent of lavender and vetiver.
Buy The Body Shop Sleep Relaxing Hair & Body Wash with Lavender & Vetiver, £12
Main image: The Body Shop