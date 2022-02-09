Boots’ nostalgic make-up line, 17, is coming back with a few key differences
Immediately, vivid memories of traipsing into town to peruse the 17 counter come flooding back.
Some make-up products hold a distinctly special place in our collective national memory. For me and my friends, it’s Boots’ Seventeen lipstick in Shell. A shade of creamy, pearlescent pink, it didn’t really suit any of us but that didn’t stop us lashing it on in-between classes, on the way to lunch or, bafflingly, just before PE. When I think of that small lipstick bullet, it makes me smile; thoughts of slipping it in and out of my blazer pocket multiple times a day come flooding back.
But, in 2018, Seventeen left Boots, discontinued as the make-up and beauty industry turned a corner and accelerated rapidly. In the three years since, it’s been influencer and celebrity-backed brands making their Boots debut. During the pandemic, Kylie Jenner exclusively launched Kylie Cosmetics in the UK at Boots, joining Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Huda Kattan’s Huda Beauty.
But this month, Seventeen, now styled as 17, returns to our shelves. Similar in name and price point, there’s not much else that’s the same about the nostalgic brand. In fact, the new range consists of over 170 products (all vegan), ranging from primers to brow lamination gel, eyeshadow pots, liquid blushers, mascaras (of which there are five options), foundation (available in 20 shades) and concealer (10 shades).
The kicker? Every product is £5 or under.
True to the mission, the team behind 17’s reincarnation wanted to tap into the shifting nature of how we interact with make-up: some days it’s about minimalism, other times only Euphoria-level glitter will do. Our relationship with make-up has become more fluid, including when, where and how we wear it.
While the announcement was initially a nostalgic pull on all the make-up-related heartstrings I possess, it’s not the same 17 coming back as the one that left. Funnily, that doesn’t make me feel sad, but rather more excited. There are new memories to be made with new make-up – although, I do attend decidedly fewer year nine discos now.
The entire 17. range will be available from 17 February online at Boots.com and in 495 UK Boots stores from Monday 21 February.
Main images: courtesy of the brand