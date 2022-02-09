Some make-up products hold a distinctly special place in our collective national memory. For me and my friends, it’s Boots’ Seventeen lipstick in Shell. A shade of creamy, pearlescent pink, it didn’t really suit any of us but that didn’t stop us lashing it on in-between classes, on the way to lunch or, bafflingly, just before PE. When I think of that small lipstick bullet, it makes me smile; thoughts of slipping it in and out of my blazer pocket multiple times a day come flooding back.

But, in 2018, Seventeen left Boots, discontinued as the make-up and beauty industry turned a corner and accelerated rapidly. In the three years since, it’s been influencer and celebrity-backed brands making their Boots debut. During the pandemic, Kylie Jenner exclusively launched Kylie Cosmetics in the UK at Boots, joining Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Huda Kattan’s Huda Beauty.