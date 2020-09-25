Boots has launched a new sustainability scheme, making it easier than ever to recycle your beauty products.

Customers can bring in empty beauty, health and wellness products – yes, even from brands not stocked at Boots. The drugstore will stop them from going to landfill by ensuring they are recycled properly for a second life. Plus, for every five products deposited, customers will receive 500 Boots Advantage Card Points (the equivalent to £5).

To track the amount of products you donate, Boots is using Scan2Recycle technology, making it the first scheme to ever use this programme. The initiative, which has been created in partnership with No7, will run in 50 stores across the UK.