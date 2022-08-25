Boots and Deliveroo have inked a partnership to deliver personal care, beauty and haircare products on-demand
Make-up, skincare and haircare in a flash.
If you’ve ever looked out of the window and seen rain pelting down or, it begs belief right now, snow and ice on the ground, knowing you need to pop to the shops for a bar of soap, a packet of overnight sanitary pads or to finally replace your dried-up mascara, Deliveroo and Boots are primed to come to the rescue.
Recently announced, Boots has officially teamed up with Deliveroo to deliver over 750 health, cosmetic and personal care products to you at home. Last year, Boots trialled the system, with 14 stores delivering products via Deliveroo. Now, 125 stores across major cities in the UK are part of the programme, meaning people in Manchester, Aberdeen, York, Sheffield, Belfast, Bristol and more are able to order products in seconds, via the Deliveroo app.
What’s able to be ordered though? Spanning the gamut of haircare, skincare and personal care, as well as medicine and sun care, you can pop everything from an Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Serum to La Roche-Posay Invisible Suncream and CeraVe Skin Smoothing Cleanser into your cart. Or, if you’re blow-dry minded, you can order the viral Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer hot brush straight to your door.
Make-up-wise, there are lip gloss, mascara and complexion products by Fenty Beauty, Maybelline and Benefit – including the viral Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara up for grabs.
To find out if there’s a participating Boots store near you, simply pop your postcode into the Deliveroo app or website and type Boots into the search bar – the nearest one to you should pop up with proposed wait times.
Main image: Getty