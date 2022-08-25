If you’ve ever looked out of the window and seen rain pelting down or, it begs belief right now, snow and ice on the ground, knowing you need to pop to the shops for a bar of soap, a packet of overnight sanitary pads or to finally replace your dried-up mascara, Deliveroo and Boots are primed to come to the rescue.

Recently announced, Boots has officially teamed up with Deliveroo to deliver over 750 health, cosmetic and personal care products to you at home. Last year, Boots trialled the system, with 14 stores delivering products via Deliveroo. Now, 125 stores across major cities in the UK are part of the programme, meaning people in Manchester, Aberdeen, York, Sheffield, Belfast, Bristol and more are able to order products in seconds, via the Deliveroo app.