Well, we do now. Or rather No7, the UK’s number one skincare brand, does with its introduction of Pro Derm Scan – a new skin service using a dermatologist-grade device that reads your skin in a matter of minutes. The Pro Derm Scan give you a comprehensive assessment of your skin, breaking it down in four categories alongside personalised recommendations for how best to optimise it.

The launch follows research conducted by No7 on 2,000 UK women which found that 75% only use a third of their skincare and make-up, with a further 86% confirming they have bought a skincare product only to try it and find it doesn’t suit their skin.

Suitable for all skintones and incorporating six years of research and development, I tested out No7’s Pro Derm Scan, a free 1-to-1 service and the first on the high street, to find out what is really going on underneath the surface.