Boots is partnering with The Hygiene Bank to help tackle hygiene poverty in the UK

From tomorrow (26 February), the high street retailer is joining forces with The Hygiene Bank – a charity that believes everyone should have a dignified life – and is placing collection bins in 24 of its stores so customers can donate new, unused and in-date toiletries and personal care items.

The items that are donated will then be redistributed across the country via smaller, local charities – in turn helping thousands of people feel clean and healthy, something that, in 2020, really shouldn’t be a privilege.

Talking about the partnership, founder of The Hygiene Bank, Lizzy Hall, said: “According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation one in five people in the UK are living in poverty, two thirds are working families who just can’t make ends meet, having to regularly choose between eating, paying rent, heating the home or buying the basics that many of us take for granted. The partnership with Boots will not only give us a platform to raise awareness about the hidden issue of hygiene poverty, but will allow communities across the UK to easily get involved by donating the daily essentials.”