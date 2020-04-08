Borage seed oil: why this new wonder oil could be your dry skin saviour

Promising to treat everything from dry skin to eczema and psoriasis, borage seed oil (or starflower oil) is making waves in the skincare sphere. Here’s all you need to know about the buzz ingredient…

Coconut, Argan, rosehip, tea tree – you’d be forgiven for thinking they were the only beauty-boosting wonder oils worth knowing about. But, while it’s fair to say these play a starring role in the skincare aisles, nature’s brimming with other mega potions deserving of a place in your routine. One that’s set for big things in 2020 is borage oil (also known as borage seed oil or starflower oil). This golden elixir boasts one seriously incredible super-power. “It’s rich in gamma linolenic acid (GLA),” explains Dr Pauline Hili, fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and founder of Nourish London. “A type of omega-6 fatty acid, this is excellent at improving our skin’s essential protective barrier,” she adds. In fact, borage oil has over double the GLA of evening primrose oil – an oil commonly associated with potent levels.

You may also like Face oils: Everything you need to know about skincare's most polarising product

Borage seed oil will treat all kinds of skin inflammation including eczema, dermatitis, psoriasis and rosacea. If you’re just feeling dry, you’ll love its calming, nourishing, redness-erasing prowess. It’s also useful in helping tackle stretch marks and acne (it’s lighter than many other oils so won’t leave your face feeling greasy). Leading celebrity facialist Renée Rouleau says it’s one of her favourite moisturising ingredients alongside oils like soybean, sweet almond and sunflower oil. It also works particularly well alongside olive oil, almond oil and linseed oil so make a beeline for formulas boasting all four. Borage seed oil’s even been associated with curing hangovers. One study found it reduced the effects when taken orally as part of a supplement also containing fish oil, vitamins B1, B6 and C, prickly pear and a type of milk thistle. In short? If you’re prone to overdoing the actives or your skin’s craving some TLC, borage oil could be the instant soothing solution you’ve been looking for. Scroll down for our guide to the ingredient and our pick of the best borage seed oil hero products…

What is borage oil or borage seed oil? Borage oil comes from the borago officinalis plant that is native to the Mediterranean. The plant (adored by bees) is otherwise known as ‘starflower’ thanks to its beautiful blue star-shaped flowers that accompany the distinctive fuzzy red stems. The entire plant, including the flowers, leaves and seeds, are often used medicinally (dubbed the ‘herb of gladness’ because it used to be used to treat depression). But the oil itself comes from pressing the seeds, hence its interchangeable name ‘borage seed oil.’ The oil is a golden yellow colour and can be used both topically in skincare and orally in supplements or cooking. What are the benefits of using borage seed oil? The key benefit of borage seed oil is its sky-high concentration of a type of essential fatty acid called gamma-linolenic acid (GLA). Blackcurrant oil and evening primrose oil are often lauded as excellent sources of this, but borage oil actually boasts almost twice the concentration, gram for gram. We’re talking around 17-20% GLA in borage oil vs evening primrose oil’s 7-10%. This makes it a saviour at soothing dry skin and boosting the skin’s natural moisture barrier leaving it more smooth, plump, supple and radiant. It’s also brilliant at treating skin conditions involving inflammation particularly eczema, psoriasis and rosacea. Can borage seed oil be used for all skin types? Absolutely! Dry skin types will benefit the most from borage seed oil as it’ll nourish skin with that all-important oil it’s lacking. But borage oil can also be useful in skin types with acne.

One study showed mild acne sufferers saw a 25% reduction in microcomedones (the clogged pores that later show up as spots) after applying linolenic acid (that borage oil is so rich in) for a month. You might freak out at the mere thought of an oil if your skin’s naturally grease-prone but hear us out. Borage is much lighter and less comedogenic (pore-blocking) than many others such as coconut oil or palm oil. In fact, it’s often dubbed a ‘dry oil’ since it absorbs super-quickly and feels featherlight on the skin. How to use borage seed oil If you’re after an oral dose of borage oil, it’s available in capsule supplements or as liquids that can be added to salads, dips, soups and smoothies. In skincare, you’ll often find it sold as a pure oil – that can be used on the face, body and hair – or alongside other ingredients as part of a serum, face oil blend, moisturiser or even within a nourishing cleanser. When and how often should borage seed oil be used? There are no rules for when to use borage seed oil. If you’re taking it orally as a supplement, most contain between 1000mg and 1500mg and are to be taken once a day. In skincare, you can use it both morning and night although, as with all oils, you may find you prefer to pop it on before bed to avoid interfering with your make-up. It works well as the final ‘sealing’ step in your evening routine, locking in all the goodies from your other skincare products. Is borage seed oil safe to use and what are the side effects? There’s still more research that needs to be done since the studies are relatively limited compared to some more commonly used skincare ingredients. But so far, borage oil appears very safe to use, with minimal side effects. If you want to take it orally, as with most supplements, it’s best to consult your doctor first.

You may also like Bakuchiol skin-care benefits: why you should be using this natural alternative to retinol

Best borage seed oil products

Best borage oil face mask Paula’s Choice Skin Recovery Hydrating Treatment Mask Consider this an essential item for your skin emergency first aid kit. Targeting very dry or rosacea-prone skin, it’s loaded with the richest plant oils and fatty acids including borage, evening primrose oil and olive oil. Together, they replenish areas of rough, flaky or compromised skin. The creamy texture quickly quells discomfort so your complexion’s left bouncy, hydrated and more even in tone. Use it once or twice weekly or whenever you need a quick fix. Paula’s Choice Skin Recovery Hydrating Treatment Mask, £23 BUY NOW

Best borage oil cleanser Bare Minerals Oil Obsessed Total Cleansing Oil If you’re yet to try removing your make-up with an oil cleanser, we’d urge you to give this one a whirl. It whisks away every scrap of slap without leaving skin feeling stripped. In fact, it does the very opposite, leaving it silky, smooth and calm thanks to borage, sunflower and bilberry oil. Simply add a little water and let it transform into a weightless, milky emulsion that can be rinsed away easily without leaving a greasy film in its wake. In tests, 88% of women said it promoted healthy-looking skin. bareMinerals Oil Obsessed Total Cleansing Oil, £23 BUY NOW

Best gel cleanser with borage oil Fresh Soy Face Cleanser If you’re after the nourishing action of an oil but favour a light gel texture, make a beeline for this award-winner. It’s gained cult status in the skincare industry since it’s extra-gentle but still super-effective at banishing grime and make-up. Borage joins a whole host of goodies including soy proteins, rosewater and cucumber extract so it puts back as much as it takes away. It’s just the ticket if you’re wanting to indulge in something plusher than a classic face washes but still love the clean, zingy feeling they deliver. Fresh Soy Face Cleanser, £30 BUY NOW

Best borage oil facial oil blend Nourish Radiance Firming Facial Oil There’s a lot to love about this 98% organic oil that feels a whole lot more luxurious than its price tag might suggest. For starters, £2.50 from each sale goes to Walk the Walk, a charity specialising in Power Walking Challenges raising money to fight breast cancer. The formula itself makes use of rosehip, pumpkin seed and macadamia oil to deeply hydrate and regenerate. Immediately, skin is left luminous and more youthful and over time, you’ll see extra firming benefits, too. Work a few drops in using a massaging action with your fingertips to amp up the results. Nourish Radiance Firming Facial Oil, £25 BUY NOW

Best borage oil supplement Holland & Barrett Starflower Oil with Vitamin B6 50 Capsules While there’s still more research to be done into the effects of borage oil on hormonal imbalances, it’s often lauded as an alternative to evening primrose oil for those suffering from PMS or issues related to the menopause. These capsules contain 1000mg of borage oil as well as 0.25mg of vitamin B6. They’re easy to swallow and there’s no nasty after-taste. Take one per day, preferably with a meal. Holland & Barrett Starflower Oil with Vitamin B6 50 Capsules, £13.99 BUY NOW

You may also like Witch hazel: should you add the old-school beauty ingredient to your skincare routine?