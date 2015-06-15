'It would be difficult for me to be in a relationship where the man was the boss' Gillian Anderson on relationships, fame and ageing

If you could view a celebrity you admire through their owns eyes, chances are they see something very different to you.

Take Gillian Anderson for example. We think of her as a strong, gorgeous and incredibly driven actress. But that's not exactly how she would describe herself.

As part of a new video series by The Guardian which sees celebrities drawing a self-portrait on an iPad while discussing their lives, the actress said: “I don’t even want to get into what goes through my head when I look in the mirror. We all feel that somehow we’re exempt and then when things start to change and skin texture starts to change, I find it almost confounding. You've got to be kidding me. As if somehow I thought that I was exempt!”

When asked "You know that you're good looking, don't you?" the 46-year-old star replied after a pause: "Yes. I think I've come to that realisation late. Because there's so much documentation of my growing up, so to speak, I do think what was I worried, the different obsessions over the years of feeling less than or fat or whatever issues I had with myself."