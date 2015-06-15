'It would be difficult for me to be in a relationship where the man was the boss' Gillian Anderson on relationships, fame and ageing
- Stylist Team
- Published
If you could view a celebrity you admire through their owns eyes, chances are they see something very different to you.
Take Gillian Anderson for example. We think of her as a strong, gorgeous and incredibly driven actress. But that's not exactly how she would describe herself.
As part of a new video series by The Guardian which sees celebrities drawing a self-portrait on an iPad while discussing their lives, the actress said: “I don’t even want to get into what goes through my head when I look in the mirror. We all feel that somehow we’re exempt and then when things start to change and skin texture starts to change, I find it almost confounding. You've got to be kidding me. As if somehow I thought that I was exempt!”
When asked "You know that you're good looking, don't you?" the 46-year-old star replied after a pause: "Yes. I think I've come to that realisation late. Because there's so much documentation of my growing up, so to speak, I do think what was I worried, the different obsessions over the years of feeling less than or fat or whatever issues I had with myself."
"The first thing I think about myself is as a mother. That I am for all intents and purposes I am a single mother even though I have a full time nanny which I don't consider to be single mother-dom. And also, their father is very active in their lives. But I think it would be difficult for me to be in a relationship where the man was the boss."
"The one thing I've been told about myself and now recognise about myself and would not change is that I do have a tendency to be outspoken and sometimes inappropriately spoken."
Speaking about fame, The Fall and The X-Files star said, “Sometimes people respond to you because they’ve been told that you’re famous but they don’t know why. They just want your autograph because you’re famous. And that does not give me a hit.
“My boy is starting a new school here and I want to feel a part of the community of parents. I know that as soon as I step into a room it shifts things. And wishing that it wouldn’t shift things.”
Watch Gillian Anderson draw herself and talk about her self-image in the video below.