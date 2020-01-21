Botanics unveils calming sativa seed oil skincare range (and it’s eco-friendly, too)
- Posted by
- Kiran Meeda
- Published
The Botanics range from Boots has seen organic, brightening, hydrating early ageing and mature skin ranges, and now it’s time for the stressed out skin to get some love.
Thanks to the Greta Thunbergs and Extinction Rebellions of the world, our minds are set on what we can do next to be more sustainable.
Natural, vegan and cruelty-free beauty is on the rise, and according to a report from the non-profit organisation, Soil Association, there’s even been a huge 14% increase in the rise of organic and natural beauty from 2017 to 2018.
As a result, we want effective, environmentally-friendly beauty that doesn’t stress us out. Boots’s Botanics range has long been a go-to vegan high street skincare brand and its latest Super Calm skincare range is one that’s made some pretty significant steps towards being more sustainably-minded without losing its efficacy.
The three products in the range are all encased in glass bottles, with hopes to improve the environmental impact as well as having new, gentle formulas.
They all contain cannabis sativa seed (hemp) oil, known for its soothing and de-stressing properties, plant-based derivatives as well as a low concentration of the essential oils blend lavender, mandarin and rosemary. Essential oils are usually a tricky area when it comes to stressed out skin, however this combination isn’t as potent.
Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Serum, £11.49
Simply Calm’s Hydrating Serum is water-based, with a really light, gel-like consistency which absorbs into the skin well and apart from the low level of essential oils, it’s quite heavily concentrated so you get the most out of your ingredients.
Botanics Simply Calm Hydrating Face Cream
The Hydrating Face Cream also feels super light and the faint scent of essential oils is there, but not too overpowering, ideal for those who have loved the idea of essential oils but haven’t managed to find a skincare favourite to cling to.
Botanics Hydrating Overnight Mask, £11.99
The Hydrating Overnight Mask is a creamy, luxurious texture that you think of when your skin is in need of a moisture surge. Formulated specifically with soothing avocado oil, your night time skincare routine has just got a lot more nourishing.
The Botanics Simply Calm range is available to buy now at boots.com.
Main image: Botanics