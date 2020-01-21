As a result, we want effective, environmentally-friendly beauty that doesn’t stress us out. Boots’s Botanics range has long been a go-to vegan high street skincare brand and its latest Super Calm skincare range is one that’s made some pretty significant steps towards being more sustainably-minded without losing its efficacy.

The three products in the range are all encased in glass bottles, with hopes to improve the environmental impact as well as having new, gentle formulas.

They all contain cannabis sativa seed (hemp) oil, known for its soothing and de-stressing properties, plant-based derivatives as well as a low concentration of the essential oils blend lavender, mandarin and rosemary. Essential oils are usually a tricky area when it comes to stressed out skin, however this combination isn’t as potent.