Boy Smells has released a collection of Kush perfumes based on 3 of the brand’s bestselling candles
Italian Kush, Cashmere Kush and Cowboy Kush – now wearable.
More of everything you love seems to be the mission du jour at Boy Smells HQ, which this week launched a collection of fragrances based on the brand’s bestselling candles.
Co-founded in 2016 by partners Matthew Herman and David Kien, Boy Smells began as a candle company, blurring the lines between traditionally masculine and feminine scents. Six years later, the brand has grown into an impressive home and personal fragrance house. Now, they’re set to close the loop – releasing three new fragrances based on popular candles.
The Kush collection, featuring ‘genderful fine fragrances’ Cashmere Kush, Cowboy Kush and Italian Kush, is housed in the signature large-lidded glass bottles and translates the fan-favourite candles into wearable scents.
Held together with a central shared note of cannabis leaf, the Kush fragrances play with smoky, lush, herbal and floral notes.
Boy Smells Cowboy Kush eau de parfum
If you enjoy the heady, perfumed experience of patchouli-based scents, Cowboy Kush blends notes of deep oud with dry suede, smoky tobacco and bright mandarin with cannabis leaf, white leather and tonka bean for a rich, woody finish.
Boy Smells Cashmere Kush eau de parfum
Warm, lush and verdant, Cashmere Kush brings together amber, vetiver, rhubarb, pink peppercorn and tulip in a fresh, spiced signature scent.
Boy Smells Italian Kush eau de parfum
Crisp and bright, Italian Kush is a summer fragrance that cuts through the heat and humidity with refreshing clarity. Herby top notes of pomelo, limoncello, black peppercorn and basil mixed with nutty pistachio and woody cypress and sandalwood.
Main image: courtesy of the brand