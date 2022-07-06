More of everything you love seems to be the mission du jour at Boy Smells HQ, which this week launched a collection of fragrances based on the brand’s bestselling candles.

Co-founded in 2016 by partners Matthew Herman and David Kien, Boy Smells began as a candle company, blurring the lines between traditionally masculine and feminine scents. Six years later, the brand has grown into an impressive home and personal fragrance house. Now, they’re set to close the loop – releasing three new fragrances based on popular candles.