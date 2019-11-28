How to refresh your braids to make them last

Prepping your scalp and hair with moisturising oils and lightweight lotions can also help your hair strands to retain moisture, which will serve you well when your hair is twisted into beautiful braids – away from your natural oil production. Use a dry natural oil to nourish, but ensure you don’t overly grease the scalp as this can actually block pores and make the scalp even more uncomfortable.

Before getting to your appointment (with your thoroughly washed hair), also be sure to pre-treat your attachment hair extensions correctly to counteract that infamous braid itch.

Finding a braids stylist

Before Instagram and YouTube revitalised the curly/afro hair movement, word of (mums’ and aunties’) mouth was the only way to find out where and who could plait your hair. Although accessibility is at an all-time high with the success of salons such as the TrapHouse Salon and freelance braiders including @braidedbygilly via Instagram, I still opt for my at-home hairdresser ‘Auntie Vicki’ for comfort and familiarity.

Before an appointment, doing your research on where and who to go to is just as important as picking a style. Making sure your hair stylist understands your hair and preferred style can save you both time and the trek to another panic-appointment. My hairstylist works best from Instagram photos for reference, but some stylists prefer it if you use the correct name and method, like Sengalese twists.

Unlike the waist-long canerows and twists that ruled the summer, thinner box braids last longer and are perfect for winter when switching up your look may seem less appealing – however different styles and length equals different pricing and time spent, so make sure to confirm this with your chosen stylist.