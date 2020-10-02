Beauty brands supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020

We round up the beauty brands that will donate a portion of your purchases to breast cancer charities.

The start of October marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the UK with one woman diagnosed every 10 minutes. That’s nearly 5,000 every month, according to Breast Cancer Now.

In this current climate, people may not be attending doctors’ appointments as regularly as before, meaning self-checking is more important than ever.

Along with raising awareness to self-check, many beauty brands have launched limited-edition items that have pledged to donate proceeds to a wide range of breast cancer awareness charities. Scroll through to see how you can help…

  • Origins Blooming Lip Duo

    origins-blooming-lip-duo

    In support of the Breast Cancer Campaign, Origins has created its Blooming Lip Duo, which includes a Blooming Sheer Lip Balm in Pink Blossom and a Blooming Shine Lip Glaze in Rose Blush.

    Both formulas are made with a blend of re-claimed flower petals and waxes. The latter are re-purposed from perfumeries that cannot make any use of the flower waxes.

    For every sale of the Blooming Lip Duo, 100% of proceeds go towards the Breast Cancer Campaign.

    Origins Blooming Lip Duo, £36

  • Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair with Pink Ribbon Bracelet

    Estee-Lauder-Advanced-Night-Repair-with-Pink-Ribbon-Bracelet

    Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair is one of the most cult beauty products around and every year the brand gives it a makeover in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

    This month, the radiance-boosting serum is packaged in a limited-edition pink bottle, complete with a collectible pink ribbon bracelet, to honour and support breast cancer awareness. For every purchase, Estee Lauder will donate 20% of the purchase price to Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

    Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair with Pink Ribbon Bracelet, £82

  • Elemis Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

    Elemis-Limited-Edition-Pro-Collagen-Marine-Cream

    For its 20th year supporting breast cancer charities, Elemis will donate £10 for every sale of this Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream to Breast Cancer Now.

    In honour of the month, the bestselling moisturiser is packaged in a supersized pink tub but still contains its popular hydrating formula inside.

    Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, £115 (worth £170)

  • Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne

    With notes of peony, red apple, jasmine and rose combined in one bottle, it’s no surprise that Jo Malone’s Peony & Blush Suede Cologne is a fragrance fan favourite. And now, purchasing it will be a part of a worthy cause, too.

    For every sale of the 100ml cologne throughout 2020, Jo Malone London will donate £20 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

    Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne, £100

  • By Terry Baume de Rose Nourishing Rose Lip Balm

    By-Terry-Baume-de-Rose-Nourishing-Rose-Lip-Balm

    A cult classic, By Terry’s Baume de Rose Lip Balm moisturises lips and gives them a subtle pink-tinted shine.

    For the month of October, By Terry will donate 10% of all online sales of Baume de Rose products (there’s a toner, cleanser and oil, too) to the Ruban Rose charity.

    By Terry Baume de Rose Lip Balm, £40

