The start of October marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the UK with one woman diagnosed every 10 minutes. That’s nearly 5,000 every month, according to Breast Cancer Now.
In this current climate, people may not be attending doctors’ appointments as regularly as before, meaning self-checking is more important than ever.
Along with raising awareness to self-check, many beauty brands have launched limited-edition items that have pledged to donate proceeds to a wide range of breast cancer awareness charities. Scroll through to see how you can help…
Kohl Kreatives and Kohl Kare
You may already know about Kohl Kreatives and its high quality brushes but what you may not know is that it currently makes zero profit.
When founder Trishna Daswaney set up the brand, she also founded Kohl Kares, an organisation that offers free make-up consultancy to cancer patients and transitioning transgender people.
Kohl Kares runs all year round and by purchasing its vegan, cruelty-free and sustainable brushes (currently, all of them are made from upcycled plastic), you can help to keep the initiative going for longer. All profits from brush sales are reinvested back into Kohl Kares.
Kohl Kreatives make-up brushes, from £8.99
Aveda Limited-Edition Hand Relief Moisturizing Creme
Fan of Aveda’s iconic Cherry Almond scent? This is the hand cream for you. Infused with the popular Bakewell-like smell, it also contains 38 flower and plant essences, such as organic orange and ylang ylang to nourish hands.
During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Aveda will donate £5 from the purchase of every Hand Relief cream to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Clean Deodorant Balm Palmarosa + Mandarin
The Natural Deodorant Co. has a selection of 100% natural, cruelty-free and vegan balms and creams that are free of aluminium, parabens, alcohol, artificial fragrance and palm oils.
For Breast Cancer Awareness month, it will donate 10% of all sales of its Clean Deodorant Balm in Palmarosa + Mandarin to CoppaFeel!.
ghd Take Control Now collection
For its 16th year supporting breast cancer charities, ghd has partnered with Breast Cancer Now. The Take Control Now collection consists of a Platinum+ straightener, Gold straightener and Helios hairdryer, all of which are coloured in a delicate shade of dust pink.
As for the name of the collection, ghd wants to remind women around the world about the importance of taking time to self check every month.
For each sale, ghd will donate £10 to Breast Cancer Now.
ghd Platinum+ Pink Limited Edition, £189
ghd Gold Pink Limited Edition, £149
Origins Blooming Lip Duo
In support of the Breast Cancer Campaign, Origins has created its Blooming Lip Duo, which includes a Blooming Sheer Lip Balm in Pink Blossom and a Blooming Shine Lip Glaze in Rose Blush.
Both formulas are made with a blend of re-claimed flower petals and waxes. The latter are re-purposed from perfumeries that cannot make any use of the flower waxes.
For every sale of the Blooming Lip Duo, 100% of proceeds go towards the Breast Cancer Campaign.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair with Pink Ribbon Bracelet
Estee Lauder’s Advanced Night Repair is one of the most cult beauty products around and every year the brand gives it a makeover in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness month.
This month, the radiance-boosting serum is packaged in a limited-edition pink bottle, complete with a collectible pink ribbon bracelet, to honour and support breast cancer awareness. For every purchase, Estee Lauder will donate 20% of the purchase price to Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair with Pink Ribbon Bracelet, £82
Elemis Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
For its 20th year supporting breast cancer charities, Elemis will donate £10 for every sale of this Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Marine Cream to Breast Cancer Now.
In honour of the month, the bestselling moisturiser is packaged in a supersized pink tub but still contains its popular hydrating formula inside.
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream, £115 (worth £170)
Jo Malone Peony & Blush Suede Cologne
With notes of peony, red apple, jasmine and rose combined in one bottle, it’s no surprise that Jo Malone’s Peony & Blush Suede Cologne is a fragrance fan favourite. And now, purchasing it will be a part of a worthy cause, too.
For every sale of the 100ml cologne throughout 2020, Jo Malone London will donate £20 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
By Terry Baume de Rose Nourishing Rose Lip Balm
A cult classic, By Terry’s Baume de Rose Lip Balm moisturises lips and gives them a subtle pink-tinted shine.
For the month of October, By Terry will donate 10% of all online sales of Baume de Rose products (there’s a toner, cleanser and oil, too) to the Ruban Rose charity.
