The start of October marks the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women in the UK with one woman diagnosed every 10 minutes. That’s nearly 5,000 every month, according to Breast Cancer Now.

In this current climate, people may not be attending doctors’ appointments as regularly as before, meaning self-checking is more important than ever.

Along with raising awareness to self-check, many beauty brands have launched limited-edition items that have pledged to donate proceeds to a wide range of breast cancer awareness charities. Scroll through to see how you can help…