Brit Awards 2020: See the best beauty looks from the red carpet
Ally Sinyard
- Ally Sinyard
- Published
From Lizzo’s triple bun and Mabel’s lob to Anne-Marie’s candyfloss hair and Charli XCX’s smoky eye… here are our favourite beauty looks for the 40th annual Brit Awards.
The Brit Awards celebrated its 40th year this year, and the stars in attendance on Tuesday brought some sensational beauty looks to the red carpet that harked back to decades past.
FKA Twigs, Celeste and Laura Whitmore were just some of the big names giving us some big beauty ideas, with everything from old school glamour curls to boho, beachy waves and 90s-inspired bobs, lobs and braids on display.
Here are our favourite looks from the Brit Awards 2020.
Lizzo
Mollie King
Billie Eilish
Michelle Keegan
Mabel
Ellie Goulding
Maya Jama
Amber Davies
AJ Odudu
FKA Twigs
Adwoa Aboah
Anne-Marie
Charli XCX
Eva Apio
Laura Whitmore
Celeste
Vick Hope
Images: Getty