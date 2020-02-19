The Brit Awards celebrated its 40th year this year, and the stars in attendance on Tuesday brought some sensational beauty looks to the red carpet that harked back to decades past.

FKA Twigs, Celeste and Laura Whitmore were just some of the big names giving us some big beauty ideas, with everything from old school glamour curls to boho, beachy waves and 90s-inspired bobs, lobs and braids on display.

Here are our favourite looks from the Brit Awards 2020.