Brit Awards 2020: See the best beauty looks from the red carpet

Ally Sinyard
Mabel at the Brit Awards 2020

From Lizzo’s triple bun and Mabel’s lob to Anne-Marie’s candyfloss hair and Charli XCX’s smoky eye… here are our favourite beauty looks for the 40th annual Brit Awards.

The Brit Awards celebrated its 40th year this year, and the stars in attendance on Tuesday brought some sensational beauty looks to the red carpet that harked back to decades past.

FKA Twigs, Celeste and Laura Whitmore were just some of the big names giving us some big beauty ideas, with everything from old school glamour curls to boho, beachy waves and 90s-inspired bobs, lobs and braids on display.

Here are our favourite looks from the Brit Awards 2020.

Lizzo

Lizzo at the Brit Awards 2020

Mollie King

Mollie King at the Brit Awards 2020

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish at the Brit Awards 2020

Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan at the Brit Awards 2020

Mabel

Mabel at the Brit Awards 2020

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding at the Brit Awards 2020

Maya Jama

Maya Jama at the Brit Awards 2020

Amber Davies

Amber Davies at the Brit Awards 2020

AJ Odudu

AJ Odudu at the Brit Awards 2020

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs at the Brit Awards 2020

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah at the Brit Awards 2020

Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie at the Brit Awards 2020

Charli XCX

Charli XCX at the Brit Awards 2020

Eva Apio

Eva Apio at the Brit Awards 2020

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore at the Brit Awards 2020

Celeste

Celeste at the Brit Awards 2020

Vick Hope

Vick Hope at the Brit Awards 2020

Images: Getty

Stylist Daily