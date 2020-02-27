The 8 best beauty products you’ve probably never heard of

The fact we now live in an Instagram-obsessed world means the way beauty products are packaged has never been more important.

It’s mostly thanks to to the likes of Glossier, Milk Makeup and Drunk Elephant that we’ve slowly become more and more fixated on how pretty or slick a product looks. So fixated, in fact, that how well something photographs, on a shelf, for an Instagram picture, next to products that look equally as good, is more important than how effective said tool or formula actually is.