“I tried a bum mask and now my cheeks are silky smooth”

Lip masks, vaginal masks, peeling foot masks, armpit masks – name the body part, and there’s a treatment to combat ‘problems’ associated with that area. As much as I’m in the camp of ‘nothing needs fixing’, it’s safe to say that my face and hair gets in on all the beauty action, and my more obscure (read: I can’t see or reach them) parts get neglected - and when I do give them TLC, they look and feel much more comfortable and happy.

So when my flatmate’s make-up artist friend @mjsheridanmua posted a series of Instagram Stories documenting her Sunday bum-masking ritual, I was intrigued and lowkey excited to have yet another section to experiment on. She’d slathered my favourite oil-fighting Lush Mask of Magnaminty face mask all over her cheeks to help decongest the skin there, which is constantly sat on, and trapped in/rubbing up against fabric and sweat day in day out. Next thing I knew, my wonderful flatmate had brought home a Teletubby custard-coloured That Booty Tho mask from US body brand Anese for us to try. With kaolin clay and colloidal oatmeal, it claimed to target stretch marks and cellulite while detoxing clogged pores and plumping skin with collagen. While I was sceptical that any product could solve ¾ of those ‘issues’, it didn’t deter me from slathering it on.