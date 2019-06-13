“I tried a bum mask and now my cheeks are silky smooth”
- Ava Welsing-Kitcher
While maybe not the most necessary of beauty buys, the bum mask can actually works wonders for congested skin – plus it feels pretty good to give your tush some TLC. Junior beauty writer Ava Welsing-Kitcher details every stage of butt masking, including the good, the bad, and the motion-restricting…
Lip masks, vaginal masks, peeling foot masks, armpit masks – name the body part, and there’s a treatment to combat ‘problems’ associated with that area. As much as I’m in the camp of ‘nothing needs fixing’, it’s safe to say that my face and hair gets in on all the beauty action, and my more obscure (read: I can’t see or reach them) parts get neglected - and when I do give them TLC, they look and feel much more comfortable and happy.
So when my flatmate’s make-up artist friend @mjsheridanmua posted a series of Instagram Stories documenting her Sunday bum-masking ritual, I was intrigued and lowkey excited to have yet another section to experiment on. She’d slathered my favourite oil-fighting Lush Mask of Magnaminty face mask all over her cheeks to help decongest the skin there, which is constantly sat on, and trapped in/rubbing up against fabric and sweat day in day out. Next thing I knew, my wonderful flatmate had brought home a Teletubby custard-coloured That Booty Tho mask from US body brand Anese for us to try. With kaolin clay and colloidal oatmeal, it claimed to target stretch marks and cellulite while detoxing clogged pores and plumping skin with collagen. While I was sceptical that any product could solve ¾ of those ‘issues’, it didn’t deter me from slathering it on.
Fresh out the shower, I covered as much of my bum as possible, including the upper thighs where I tend to get keratosis pilaris. And along came the tricky bit: the wait. The instructions said to scroll through Instagram for 20 minutes; I’d left my phone downstairs in my room, my flatmates were around, and I was not going to risk dashing and slipping down the spiral staircase only for my fractured ankle and bright pink sweetie-scented bum to have be rescued.
So I spent 20 minutes (impossible to time without a phone, so probably either ten minutes or 30, I will never know the truth) wiping the dust off my products and rearranging them, which is no easy feat stark naked and trying to avoid getting mask where it shouldn’t be.
When it all was rinsed off, I rubbed in some Weleda Skin Food Body Butter and started examining. It felt soft enough to notice a difference, and that area where bum meets leg (butt crease?) looked less dry and more smooth. The reviews on anese.com are raving; the mask has calmed bottom breakouts, boosted plumpness (the plant-based collagen mimics ours better than the marine version, and is said to help our body replenish its own stores), and guarantees many a boyfriend-seal-of-approval (don’t eyeroll).
One customer said her “unbelievable” results go away after a couple of days, so she’s permanently added it to her body routine to keep the benefits coming. While I originally didn’t plan on using it again (I like to sit, OK?), the reviews are convincing me to give it another few tries. I could always lie on my bed on my stomach, I suppose – just have to figure out how to get there without ruining my towels…
Anese Down With The Thickness Booty Mask
Images: Anese