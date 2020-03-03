“Without this powder, my bushy, thick eyebrows wouldn't be half as good”

Eyebrows can be tricky to deal with, whether they’re thick, thin, or somewhere in between. As a fan of the thick, bushy brows, these are the products that work for me.

The relationship you have with the person that does your eyebrows is sacred. It’s a bond that requires a lot, and I mean a lot of confidence that they know what to do - and let’s not lie, there’s always a tiny hint of doubt. They become your go-to for all things brows, and you’d never let anyone else come within a foot of them. Having had eyebrow threading since I was 18, there have been many tears and aloe vera gel applications, but the worst part was when the outcome failed to meet expectations and the treatment ended up thinning the hairs instead. Of course, the more you thread and remove, the thinner they grow back and for years my eyebrows were subject to a lot.

You may also like Victoria Beckham Beauty has just launched a powerhouse serum – and we tried it first

What do you do when the woman you trust to stick to your meticulous threading pattern suddenly decides to stop? Deal with it yourself of course. After many attempts and going down YouTube wormhole to get the technique right, I’ve learnt how to thread my own eyebrows - free of the dread that comes with entrusting someone else with them. My current brow care routine consists of a threading tidy up once up, with tweezers to extract those stubborn hairs, but styling is a whole other conversation. Having sifted through the pencils, the gels and various other textured products, I’ve found my way to the pomade. As someone with the blackest of black hair, I’m always looking for eyebrow products that have strong pigmentation. Enter Illamasqua’s Eye Brow Cake, £18 in Vehement. It looks and feels more like a creamy powder that lasts for a while. I use this almost every day and have had the same pot for a year. It’s one of the longer lasting products of the eyebrow pomade world. And I’ve tried a fair few.

Illamasqua’s Eye Brow Cake, £18

Using it to define the arches, I apply around two strokes to shape the brow and go over my natural hairs very lightly to even out the colour. In a not so traditional move, I don’t use an eyebrow brush to apply the powder, but an eyeliner brush. It’s a little thicker and not as precise, which is exactly how I like my brows to look. The powder lasts all day, with no need to reapply, making it a winner when it comes to practicality.

Left: before Illamasqua's Eye Brow Cake Right: after Illamasqua's Eye Brow Cake

On those days where eyebrows refuse to be brushed and held in perfect position, I lean on my trusty Glossier Boy Brow, £14 in Clear. Using this in tandem with the Illamasqua powder works with the lightweight eyebrow cream works well as it can be used to mix with water and liquid textures.

Glossier Boy Brow, £14

There isn’t a day that goes by when I think - will this Illamasqua powder ever run out. It’s an everyday make-up essential for me, and my brows have never looked thicker.