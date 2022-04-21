Butterfly make-up is the whimsical aesthetic gaining popularity on social media
The latest in the rush of nostalgic trends, butterfly-core covers make-up and hair.
If I were a statistician, I would describe the return to nostalgic tropes as a “hockey stick” curve. From Y2K-inspired hairstyles to glitter eyeshadow and low-rise jeans, the trends we thought we left in the 90s and 00s have conspicuously returned – some for the better, lots for the worse. One trend making its way steadily back into the frame is butterflies.
Immediately reminiscent of halcyon days watching MTV, butterflies are, in my mind, associated with a huge swathe of popular, nostalgic moments: Beyoncé in her diamond poncho on the Dangerously In Love album cover or Christina Aguilera’s Genie In A Bottle video. At the time, the glittering pop star aesthetic seemed to go hand in hand with light-wash denim and delicate (often diamanté) butterflies.
However, the ethereal insect has often been used as a beauty accessory: remember Mary-Kate and Ashley’s penchant for wearing 75 butterfly clips at a time? Or the fluttering blue festival butterfly face paint? In 2022, it’s emerged as a full-blown trend, seen on celebrities and influencers far and wide. Meet butterfly-core: a playful return to the childlike joy of getting ready.
Butterfly clips
Butterfly eyeshadow
Butterfly blusher
Butterfly eyeliner
Main image: Hailey Bieber