If I were a statistician, I would describe the return to nostalgic tropes as a “hockey stick” curve. From Y2K-inspired hairstyles to glitter eyeshadow and low-rise jeans, the trends we thought we left in the 90s and 00s have conspicuously returned – some for the better, lots for the worse. One trend making its way steadily back into the frame is butterflies.

Immediately reminiscent of halcyon days watching MTV, butterflies are, in my mind, associated with a huge swathe of popular, nostalgic moments: Beyoncé in her diamond poncho on the Dangerously In Love album cover or Christina Aguilera’s Genie In A Bottle video. At the time, the glittering pop star aesthetic seemed to go hand in hand with light-wash denim and delicate (often diamanté) butterflies.