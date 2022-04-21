Butterfly Makeup
Butterfly make-up is the whimsical aesthetic gaining popularity on social media

The latest in the rush of nostalgic trends, butterfly-core covers make-up and hair.

If I were a statistician, I would describe the return to nostalgic tropes as a “hockey stick” curve. From Y2K-inspired hairstyles to glitter eyeshadow and low-rise jeans, the trends we thought we left in the 90s and 00s have conspicuously returned – some for the better, lots for the worse. One trend making its way steadily back into the frame is butterflies. 

Immediately reminiscent of halcyon days watching MTV, butterflies are, in my mind, associated with a huge swathe of popular, nostalgic moments: Beyoncé in her diamond poncho on the Dangerously In Love album cover or Christina Aguilera’s Genie In A Bottle video. At the time, the glittering pop star aesthetic seemed to go hand in hand with light-wash denim and delicate (often diamanté) butterflies.

However, the ethereal insect has often been used as a beauty accessory: remember Mary-Kate and Ashley’s penchant for wearing 75 butterfly clips at a time? Or the fluttering blue festival butterfly face paint? In 2022, it’s emerged as a full-blown trend, seen on celebrities and influencers far and wide. Meet butterfly-core: a playful return to the childlike joy of getting ready.

  • Butterfly clips

    Seen on Megan Thee Stallion and her high-bunches, butterfly clips have been creeping back for a while – spurred on by the return of music festivals and better weather. Hailey Bieber and Hana Cross have also been spotted in the dainty hair accessories. 

  • Butterfly eyeshadow

    Queen of Bridgerton (well, not really, but you know what I’m getting at), Nicola Coughlan’s gradient, oval-shaped butterfly wing eyeshadow feels like an evolution of the wash of blue eyeshadow we used to smear on our eyelids. A work of insect-esque art, the wings are a thing of rounded beauty.

  • Butterfly blusher

    Also known as ‘W’ blusher, butterfly blush extends over the nose and cheeks, similar to unfurling wings. Slightly easier to achieve using a cream or liquid blusher, concentrate the colour near the centre of the face and over the nose, stretching out to the edges.

  • Butterfly eyeliner

    Another nod to when watching music videos on the telly was the only way to get your fashion and beauty inspiration – glittering, metallic blue under-eyeliner smudged gently into the lash line is back, as seen recently on Hailey Bieber.

