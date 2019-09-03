“I used only cannabis beauty products for a week, and this is what happened”

Nativ Segev, co-founder and MD of MGC Pharmaceuticals, believes it’s because the world is opening up to the concept of cannabis as medicine, so all the other benefits of the cannabis plant are being highlighted too. “That means more time and money is being invested into research all over the world, which is providing evidence about the real benefits of cannabis-based products,” he says.

It’s probably worth mentioning the fact that there is a very distinct difference between cannabidiol, the active ingredient used in cosmetics, and THC – which is the psychoactive element of cannabis. “The plant itself has more than 150 different elements within it, called phytocannabinoids. Of those 150, only one – THC – has adverse effects (AKA gets you high),” explains Segev.

However, cannabis is said to have soothing, calming and line-softening abilities when it’s topically applied – which is what I’m most interested in. Here are the products I incorporated into my routine and how I got on…