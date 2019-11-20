Cara Delevingne just wore a jet black wig and she really, really suits it

The latest person to debut a new look is model and actress Cara Delevingne. She’s no stranger to a bit of experimentation, whether it’s a bold make-up look on the catwalk, shaving her head or growing it back into a pixie crop for a film role, she’s most definitely something of a chameleon.

Naturally, she always looks great – and the latest case in point is this jet black bob that has just been revealed on Instagram. Sadly for us it’s not real and is in fact just a very real looking bob, but the sleek black, shoulder-skimming style is truly incredible and really suits her. We love the slight a-symmetrical thing that’s going on there, too.