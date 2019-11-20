Cara Delevingne just wore a jet black wig and she really, really suits it
- Lucy Partington
- Published
The new look was debuted on Instagram and we’re voting for her to swaps the wig for actual hair dye.
It looks like it’s officially the season for celebrities to switch up their hair.
Whether it’s Emma Roberts dyeing her hair honey blonde, or Jennifer Lopez getting a bob, it’s a seemingly busy time for everybody involved.
The latest person to debut a new look is model and actress Cara Delevingne. She’s no stranger to a bit of experimentation, whether it’s a bold make-up look on the catwalk, shaving her head or growing it back into a pixie crop for a film role, she’s most definitely something of a chameleon.
Naturally, she always looks great – and the latest case in point is this jet black bob that has just been revealed on Instagram. Sadly for us it’s not real and is in fact just a very real looking bob, but the sleek black, shoulder-skimming style is truly incredible and really suits her. We love the slight a-symmetrical thing that’s going on there, too.
US hairstylist and co-founder of an LA-based hair salon, Mara Roszak, is the woman behind the look. She uploaded a picture to Instagram, captioning it: “Gothic angel fairy lady, babe all the way, this woman can truly transform into any and all. A pic here from a wig test, swipe to see end result. This wig I colored using #BiolageColor natural plant based hair color. I find it to look more natural and soft but still vibrant plus no chemicals!”
The image also proves the power of plant-based hair dye, which is often assumed to not be quite as good or as effective as other more traditional types of dye.
We are big fans. Could this be what persuades Delevingne to go to the dark side permanently?
Main image: Getty