Your favourite caramel-based desserts are our the inspiration for this delectable nail trend. Here are the designs you can try out at home.
The at home manicure has been a ritual for fellow beauty obsessives for past few months, from shell nails to nail stickers that add a fuss-free design. But, lockdown has birthed another pursuit influencing our palettes and nail designs. Baking has become one of the more treasured pastimes. Between golden banana bread and honey brown bagels, shades of brown are everywhere.
But, the hue taking centre stage is slightly more sweet. Caramel nails are deeply indulgent, subtle yet highly pigmented.
Better still, if you’re looking for a shade that is an alternative to your usual nude nails, look no further. “Caramel nails definitely compliment any skin colour with yellow undertones,” says nail artist, Sadie J Nails.
Nail artists and beauty novices alike have taken to Instagram to show their appreciation for the shade and for good reason. Although we may be well into the summer months, caramel is a shade that’s not bias towards any season. “This sweet colour is wearable all year round,” she says.
Whether you’re looking to spruce up a nude nail or dive into the depth of caramel, there’s a design that will suit you.
Feeling inspired to try out caramel nails? We’ve rounded up our favourite designs from the bright, the subtle and the statement.
The caramel swirl
Opt for a stone polish underneath, or a nude nail with a simple top coat to get the negative space nail look. Try Barry M’s Green Origin Nail Polish, £3.99.
The caramel dessert
The bolder shade of the bunch, it’s a bright caramel hue that can be glossed up with a top coat or left matte. Try Essie Expressie Quick Dry Formula Chip Resistant Nail, £7.99.
The gold outline
This design is all about gloss from the top coat to the gold outer lining. Try O.P.I A Piers to be Tan, £5.95 for the main caramel colour and CND’s Vinyl Lux Nail Polish, £8.95 to perfect this look.
The deep caramel
Simple, yet decadently dark, this caramel shade is perfect for those looking for a statement nail. Try Kiko’s Smart Nail Lacquer, £2.50.
The chocolate caramel
Slightly milkier than the other hues, the chocolate brown caramel is the more traditional nude colour. Try Weathered Penny’s Dust Nail Polish, £16.
Main image: Sadie J Nails