Caramel nails: this delicious trend is all over Instagram

Posted by for Beauty

Your favourite caramel-based desserts are our the inspiration for this delectable nail trend. Here are the designs you can try out at home.

The at home manicure has been a ritual for fellow beauty obsessives for past few months, from shell nails to nail stickers that add a fuss-free design. But, lockdown has birthed another pursuit influencing our palettes and nail designs. Baking has become one of the more treasured pastimes. Between golden banana bread and honey brown bagels, shades of brown are everywhere. 

But, the hue taking centre stage is slightly more sweet. Caramel nails are deeply indulgent, subtle yet highly pigmented.

Better still, if you’re looking for a shade that is an alternative to your usual nude nails, look no further. “Caramel nails definitely compliment any skin colour with yellow undertones,” says nail artist, Sadie J Nails.

You may also like

Rainbow nails: the manicure trend sparking joy all over Instagram

Nail artists and beauty novices alike have taken to Instagram to show their appreciation for the shade and for good reason. Although we may be well into the summer months, caramel is a shade that’s not bias towards any season. “This sweet colour is wearable all year round,” she says.

Whether you’re looking to spruce up a nude nail or dive into the depth of caramel, there’s a design that will suit you.

Feeling inspired to try out caramel nails? We’ve rounded up our favourite designs from the bright, the subtle and the statement.

You may also like

The best nail hardeners and strengtheners for healthy-looking nails

Need some distraction? Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do while at home.

If you’re an avid Stylist fan, you’ll know it’s not always possible to find an issue of our magazine. Often they’re gone before you head into work (they disappear fast!), or you live in a part of the UK where you can’t get your hands on a copy. Add to this the fact that millions of us are not commuting right now, and we wanted to ensure you don’t miss out on the magazine any longer.

Which is why we’re delighted to let you know that Stylist magazine is now available in a digital format, both for Apple and Android users, allowing you to download the full magazine directly to your smartphone or tablet, wherever you may be.

Pricing for our digital magazine starts at just 99p for a single issue, or £21.99 for a full year’s subscription –that’s less than 50p a week! Simply click on the link to activate your Stylist app download from either the Apple store or Google Play and enjoy!

Main image: Sadie J Nails

Topics

Share this article