The DIY beauty trend of using staples fresh from your kitchen cupboard and fridge to hydrate and nourish hair and skin has long been hailed by people across the globe. There’s a whole host of beauty recipes out there on the internet, with body scrubs, lip balms and hair masks amongst the most popular products being whisked up.

In fact, with hairdressers and the majority of shops not able to open for another few weeks, lockdown has meant there’s been a 600% in people searching for homemade hair masks instead of using their usual, salon-bought hair treatments and deep conditioners.