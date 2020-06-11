This is how Cardi B made a hydrating DIY hair mask using the contents of her fridge
- Posted by
- Lucy Partington
- Published
Using six ingredients fresh from her kitchen fridge, the DIY mask left Cardi B’s hair seriously nourished.
The DIY beauty trend of using staples fresh from your kitchen cupboard and fridge to hydrate and nourish hair and skin has long been hailed by people across the globe. There’s a whole host of beauty recipes out there on the internet, with body scrubs, lip balms and hair masks amongst the most popular products being whisked up.
In fact, with hairdressers and the majority of shops not able to open for another few weeks, lockdown has meant there’s been a 600% in people searching for homemade hair masks instead of using their usual, salon-bought hair treatments and deep conditioners.
And somebody doing just that is Cardi B, who took to Instagram earlier this week to show us the hair concoction she’s been mixing up while she’s been at home. Sharing the recipe with her 68 million followers, Cardi B used castor, olive and argan oils to help nourish and deeply moisturise the hair.
She then mixed them with a blend of avocado, honey, banana mayonnaise and eggs. “It’s just a good mask to help your hair grow. All the good things you put in your body, you put in your hair,” she said.
Now, we know the addition of mayonnaise and eggs might seem like a bizarre choice, but it’s an ingredient that is said to be able to help add shine and strengthen hair because of the protein that’s in them.
It’s also claimed that mayonnaise can help promote hair growth and reverse existing damage caused by heat styling or colouring, although that hasn’t been scientifically proven.If, like us, you’ve been inspired to jump straight on the homemade hair mask bandwagon, then go forth and conquer – the ingreidients Cardi B used are: two avocados, argan oil, “a big chunky scoop” of full fat mayonnaise, “a lot” of black castor oil, olive oil, two eggs, “not that much” honey and a banana. Everything was then blended together until smooth, applied onto her hair and then rinsed it out.
Our key tip? Remember to do a cool rinse instead of a hot one when you wash it out because nobody wants part-cooked eggs in their hair, do they now?
Images: @iamcardib / Getty