Can castor oil help grow your eyebrows? Plus, the best products to use
- Chloe Burcham
Take a quick scour of the internet and you’ll find rave reviews of castor oil being touted as a natural hero for helping bushy brows grow. But does it actually work?
In a bid for full, bushy eyebrows, we’ll try just about anything. After years of over-tweezing, our quest for growing natural, fluffy-looking eyebrows has been a journey to say the least, and, from microblading to eyebrow shaping, we’ve tried just about everything
Sure, you can steer clear of the tweezers all you want – but if you weren’t genetically blessed with the brows of Cara Delevingne, getting yours to grow can be hard work.
Eyebrow growth serums can sometimes prove a solution. However, the best ones can be expensive – which means that we are always on the lookout for a more natural (and affordable) option.
Step up to the plate, then, castor oil.
Does castor oil really help grow your eyebrows?
“If you want to grow out your eyebrows, you should take care of them like you do your skin” says Suman Jalaf, eyebrow expert and founder of Suman Brows.
“You can help the brows grow faster and healthier by using castor oil or vitamin E and aloe vera gel. These are all great natural boosters. Be careful around the eye area and apply with a disposable mascara wand to your brows overnight.”
What is castor oil?
Castor oil is a natural oil made from castor beans. Generally speaking, it’s a very safe and beneficial ingredient that helps both skin and hair health. However, like all natural oils, castor oil can be a potential irritant for some people.
To avoid irritation, always check that the product you’re buying is 100% pure castor oil. Some castor oils are blended with preservatives like grapeseed extract, that can be an irritant. It’s also always a good idea to do a skin test on your forearm first before using.
Try: Pukka Herbs Organic & Cold-Pressed Castor Oil
How long does it take castor oil to work on eyebrows?
“Brows grow in a three to four-month cycle. If you’re growing out your brows, don’t remove any hairs for at least 12 weeks before getting them shaped.”
“Applying castor oil daily can help to keep your skin and hair in good condition, which in turn could help to boost growth.”
Three of the best eyebrow growth serums
Castor oil not cutting the mustard? Try these expert eyebrow growth serums instead.
BaeBrow What The Brow! Eyebrow Growth Serum
This vegan and cruelty-free blend of natural oils helps to condition the brow hairs and stimulate new growth. It contains not only castor oil – but rosehip, almond, coconut, argan and vitamin E oil, too!
BBB London Nourishing Brow Oil
This nourishing eyebrow oil is designed to strengthen and condition brow hairs, resulting in stronger, thicker brows. It doesn’t contain castor oil, but instead uses sweet almond, rosemary, lavender and sandalwood oils to encourage eyebrow growth.
RevitaLash RevitaBrow
If you’re after the strong stuff, then this is the serum for you. It blends natural botanicals together with scientifically-advanced biotin and peptides to give seriously impressive results.
RevitaLash RevitaBrow, £115
Image credit: Caroline Tompkins / Refinery29 for Getty Images