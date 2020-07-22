In a bid for full, bushy eyebrows, we’ll try just about anything. After years of over-tweezing, our quest for growing natural, fluffy-looking eyebrows has been a journey to say the least, and, from microblading to eyebrow shaping, we’ve tried just about everything

Sure, you can steer clear of the tweezers all you want – but if you weren’t genetically blessed with the brows of Cara Delevingne, getting yours to grow can be hard work.

Eyebrow growth serums can sometimes prove a solution. However, the best ones can be expensive – which means that we are always on the lookout for a more natural (and affordable) option.