Nicole Kidman just wore her natural curly hair on holiday

Being a celebrity means endless red carpets, shoots, and television appearances. Although ponytails, weaves and wigs help boost hair and protect it, all that heat-styling and colouring can wreak total havoc that’s often irreversible. A surprising number of public figures have curly, afro, or wavy hair, but almost always wear it straight or manipulate its texture, or bulk it out with extensions.

As people become more comfortable with their natural textures, we’re seeing waves of famous people showing off their crowns in all their glory. While they’ve often got an arsenal of hair pros and access to any miracle hair products they choose, the struggle to go natural can be very real for all of us. As we collectively get more used to seeing those we look up to shed the extensions and let the curls come through, our conditioned ideals about what makes hair beautiful are changing.