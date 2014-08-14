Celebrities rocking their natural hair, from Jennifer Lopez to Blake Lively
In a world where celebrities regularly wear realistic hair extensions and have hairstylists on call, it's easy to assume they wake up that way. So when Jennifer Lopez shared a snap of her short and imperfect natural waves, it reminded us that stars are just like us.
In the last year - alongside the trend of no make-up selfies - stars have embraced their natural locks by sharing pictures of their untamed hair on Instagram and speaking about it in interviews.
From JLo to Nicole Kidman to Beyoncé, we take a look at the stars who have momentarily cast aside their straighteners and extensions to reveal their true hair…
Jennifer Lopez
Jada Pinkett Smith
Nicole Kidman
Beyoncé
Rita Ora
Gabrielle Union