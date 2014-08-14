Beauty

Celebrities rocking their natural hair, from Jennifer Lopez to Blake Lively

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
jennifer-lopez-red-carpet

In a world where celebrities regularly wear realistic hair extensions and have hairstylists on call, it's easy to assume they wake up that way. So when Jennifer Lopez shared a snap of her short and imperfect natural waves, it reminded us that stars are just like us.

In the last year - alongside the trend of no make-up selfies - stars have embraced their natural locks by sharing pictures of their untamed hair on Instagram and speaking about it in interviews.

From JLo to Nicole Kidman to Beyoncé, we take a look at the stars who have momentarily cast aside their straighteners and extensions to reveal their true hair…

  • Jennifer Lopez

    She’s normally photographed with long, ombre locks, but during a short break from work in New York, Jennifer Lopez shared a snap of her cropped and wavy natural hair, writing “#curlyhairdontcare #myNYlook”.

  • Jada Pinkett Smith

    “I know you all often see my hair in various ways, but what you see in these pics is MY natural hair,” the actress wrote on her Facebook page. She credits beauty brand Carol’s Daughter, having used its line of products for 15 years to grow her hair long and strong.

  • Nicole Kidman

    After years of loathing her ginger curls, the actress - who’s made long blonde hair her signature look in the last decade - has learned to finally embrace her natural hair. “I almost never straighten it anymore,” she said in an interview with American InStyle. “It’s taken me 40-something years, but I embrace the curl. My littlest daughter has the same hair. She likes it when my hair is curly, so I wear it for her.”

  • Beyoncé

    From blonde to brunette and waves to braids, it’s virtually impossible to know which of Beyoncé’s styles are her natural hair or a wig. That was until the singer shared a series of pictures on Instagram displaying a new pixie crop in August 2013. Her long-term hairstylist Kim Kimble, quashed any criticism over the legitimacy of the image, saying, “I got a little teary eyed (when she saw the Instagram post)! I’ve been working for her so long, she has this beautiful long hair and it’s hard to grow hair out…Maybe I’ll cut my hair off now. Short hair, don’t care!”

  • Rita Ora

    In May 2013 the platinum blonde star tweeted a throwback picture of her natural brunette hair writing, “Ha… little Rita!”

  • Gabrielle Union

    Actress Gabrielle Union, best known for her roles in Bring It On and Bad Boys II, posted an image of her untamed hair on Instagram, writing: “Ladies…you can achieve hair growth…With a weave! This is allllll mine, no clips, no extensions, hadn’t even been pressed…And it got this healthy thick length from responsibly wearing weaves.”

Share this article

Author

Stylist Team

Stylist Daily